Who is Bheki Mkhwane? Biography, age, family, career, profiles, net worth

Bheki Mkhwane is a veteran South African actor, film director, producer, and playwright. Fans loved watching him play the role of Samson in Mzansi Magic's Isibaya telenovela. The Samson character was the Ndlovu clan's head and Mandla's brother (played by Bongani Gumede).

Ellis Pearson and Bheki Mkhwane have produced and featured in numerous stage plays, including Ilobola, A Boy Called Rubbish, Kaboom, and Skadonk. Most of their theatre plays received massive positive responses from South Africans.

Bheki Mkhwane's profiles summary and bio

Full name Thespian Bheki Mkhwane Date of birth Around 1963/1964 Age Around 57/58 years (in 2022) Place of birth KwaMashu, Durban, South Africa Nationality South African Gender Male Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Not known Children Son Menzi (Actor) Profession Actor, film director, producer, and playwright Net worth Approximately $100,000 in 2022

Bheki Mkhwane's biography

The South African actor was born and raised in Kwa-Mashu township in Durban. He was a football player before Gibson Kente inspired him to pursue an acting career.

How old is Bheki Mkhwane from Isibaya?

Born around 1963 or 1964, Bheki Mkhwane's age is about 57 or 58 years in 2022. He is yet to share details about his exact date of birth.

Bheki Mkhwane's family

Fans know nothing much about Bheki's family besides his son Menzi. The actor keeps the family out of the limelight. Bheki and Menzi acted in the same theatre production for the first time in 2011.

They performed in Belly of the Beast at the Playhouse Theater in Durban. In December 2021, the father and son presented an acting masterclass titled The Actor's Shrine at Siwela Sonke Dance Theater in Durban.

Bheki has had wonderful families on set. He is the head of the powerful and wealthy Hlophe family alongside Brenda Mhlongo, Unathi Mkhize, Vuyo Biyela, and Tina Dlathu on The River Season 5.

Bheki Mkhwane's movies and TV shows

According to Bheki Mkhwane's career history, he was a theatre star before becoming a TV icon. The actor made his debut on television in 2013 as Samson Ndlovu in the Isibaya series. Below are some of Mkwane's roles in TV shows and films:

Isibaya (Season 1 to 8) as Samson Ndlovu

(Season 1 to 8) as Samson Ndlovu The River (Season 5) as Bukhosi

(Season 5) as Bukhosi Uzalo (Season 1) as Melusi Mdletshe

(Season 1) as Melusi Mdletshe Hole in the Wall (2017) as Toni

(2017) as Toni The Angel, the Bicycle and the Chinaman's Finger (1992) as Jerry

Some of his stage plays include;

A Boy Called Rubbish

Kaboom!

Amazwi Omoya

Skadonk

Bheki Mkhwane Quartet

Bopha

iLobola

Bheki Mkhwane's net worth

The actor's exact net worth is not known. Various online sources estimate it at about $100,000 in 2022.

Is Bheki Mkhwane dead or alive?

Bheki Mkhwane is alive and healthy. The actor took a four-week break from the Bopha stage play in May 2021 due to an illness. He revealed the disease to the public. The 2021 news about his death was a false alarm.

The River

The River is one of the most-watched telenovelas in South Africa. Here are some of the frequently asked questions about the cast.

Who plays Mlilo on The River?

The character is portrayed by actor Vuyo Biyela. He hails from KwaZulu-Natal and is a drama graduate from Durban University and Technology.

Is Mlilo from The River still alive?

Mlilo, real name Vuyo Biyela, is still alive. His character on The River is also not dead.

Is Kwezi from The River Lindiwe's daughter?

Khwezi, real name Tina Dlathu, is the daughter of Bukhosi Hlophe and his second wife Nomafu on The River. In real life, Tina is the younger sister of Sindi Dlathu, who portrays Lindiwe's character on the popular show.

How old is Beauty from The River?

Beauty, real name Galaletsang Koffman, was born on 4th March 1995 in Pretoria, Gauteng. She is 27 years in 2022.

How old is Sindi Dlathu?

Sindi Dlathu was born on 4th January 1974 in Meadowlands, Soweto Johannesburg, Gauteng. The River actress is 48 years in 2022.

Isibaya

Isibaya was also one of the most loved shows in Mzansi. The soapie ended in April 2021 after eight seasons. Here are some of the frequently asked questions regarding the cast.

What is the real name of Samson Ndlovu from Isibaya?

Samson Ndlovu's real name is Bheki Mkhwane. He hails from KwaMashu, Durban, South Africa and has extensive acting experience.

Why was Isibaya cancelled?

Isibaya was cancelled after eight seasons due to a fall in viewership numbers. The daily drama aired its last episode on 2nd April 2021.

How old is Duma from Isibaya?

Duma, real name Muzi Mthabela, was born on 2nd April 1977 in Eshowe, KwaZulu-Natal. He is 45 years in 2022.

How old is Mpiyakhe Zungu from Isibaya?

Mpiyakhe, real name Siyabonga Thwala, was born on 8th September 1969 in Umlazi, South Africa. He is 53 years in 2022.

How old is Lillian from Isibaya?

Lillian, real name Linda Sebezo, was born on 11th November 1964 in Soweto, South Africa. She is 57 years in 2022.

Bheki Mkwane is one of the best actors in South Africa, and his presence adds flavour to Mzansi telenovelas. The actor leads a private life; hence, information about his life away from the camera is not available to the public.

