Who is Tshiamo Modisane? Age, family, career, old pictures, education, profiles

Tshiamo Kgositsile Modisane is a South African actress and beauty influencer. She is a non-gender conformer and is widely recognized for playing Nina in the popular eTV series, House of Zwide. She is also known for playing Thabang in the famous SABC1 show African Dreams.

South African actress and beauty influencer Tshiamo Modisane. Photo: @iamTshiamo_m on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

Besides acting, Kgositsile Modisane is a beauty influencer who has built her brand over time, working with top names in the beauty industry like Lux. This article takes a look at the life of the South African actress.

Tshiamo Modisane’s profiles summary and bio

Full name Tshiamo Kgositsile Modisane Known as Tshiamo Modisane Date of birth 24th January 1990 Age 32 years as of 2022 Birth sign Aquarius Place of birth East Rand, Gauteng Province, Johannesburg, South Africa Nationality South African Languages English, Sesotho, Xhosa, Zulu, Afrikaans Current residence Johannesburg, South Africa Ethnicity Black Gender Transgender Sexual orientation Bis*xual Relationship status Single Religion Christian Parents Linzy Modisane (mother) Grandmother Helen Fenyane Siblings Tau Modisane (brother) Education Wordsworth High School Benoni, University of Johannesburg Profession Actress, Beauty Influencer Years active Actress (2021 - present), Beauty Influencer/stylist (2011 - present) Awards and Achievements Feather Award, SMagazine woman of the year Social media Instagram Twitter

Tshiamo Modisane’s age and early life

Kgositsile Modisane was born on 24th January 1990 in East Rand, Johannesburg, South Africa. The actress is 32 years of age as of 2022. She grew up in Daveytown, a township in Gauteng, South Africa. She revealed her struggles with gender acceptance while growing up, having to spend time indoors for the sense of a lack of belonging to a specific gender.

Tshiamo Modisane’s family and relationship status

Kgositsile Modisane's brother, Tau Modisane. Photo: @iamtshiamo_m on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

The actress has not disclosed many details regarding her family in public. However, she revealed the death of her mother, Linzy Modisane and grandmother Helen Fenyane in succession. The African Dreams actress revealed that she grew up with the two women as people she looked up to.

Tau Modisane, who is the actress’s brother, is the only sibling known. Regarding the actress’s love life, she revealed to have been in past relationships that did not work out. As a result, she is not dating currently.

Tshiamo Modisane’s education and career

The House of Zwide actress attended Wordsworth High School in her hometown Benoni. Later, she enrolled at the University of Johannesburg, graduating with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology in 2014. She explored her talents and abilities in high school, participating in debates and drama activities, which have been pivotal to Tshiamo Modisane’s career.

The actress has made appearances in African Dreams, where she debuted on screen in 2021, playing Thabang Sithole and House of Zwide soap, playing Nina. Regarding beauty, she has risen from working at a boutique to working with top brands including Unilever, Lux and sealing endorsement deals with brands like Castle Lager, Kleenex, Liquifruit, Absolute Vodka and Shine Club.

Tshiamo Modisane’s net worth

House of Zwide actress Tshiamo Modisane. Photo: @iamTshiamo_m on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

The actress has an estimated net worth of $1.5 million. This can be attributed to the beauty and styling career she has built over the years, working with top brands along the line. Among other top deals, she has worked with Unilever and is Lux’s non-gender brand ambassador.

Is Tshiamo Modisane a man or woman?

The actress is transgender but does not conform to any gender. Millions of fans want to know if Tshiamo Modisane is a female? She prefers to remain unique, as neither male nor female. This trait has made Lux appoint her as their first non-gender ambassador, a huge feat despite the discrimination. Moreover, there are no sources that portray Tshiamo Modisane as a man.

Does Tshiamo Modisane have Instagram?

The actor is active on Instagram and has over 33k followers as of 14 September 2022. Over on Twitter, Molobi has 11.3k followers. The links to the social accounts are in the summary.

Tshiamo Modisane’s pictures

The African Dreams actress is a rocking beauty. Here are Tshiamo Modisane’s after-transformation or so called 'old' photos.

As a beauty influencer

Beauty influencer Kgositsile Modisane. Photo: @iamtshiamo_m on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Tshiamo Modisane is a beauty influencer with over a decade of experience in the beauty industry. She started by selling perfumes in high school but has built her brand with her longevity in the industry.

House of Zwide actress

Tshiamo Modisane who plays Nina in House of Zwide. Photo: @iamtshiamo_m on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

The actress received a role in the e.TV television series House of Zwide in 2021. She plays the role of Nina Sithole in the drama series.

Brand ambassador

Actress and brand ambassador Kgositsile Modisane. Photo: @iamtshiamo_m on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Kgositsile Modisane has grown her brand over the years to become one of the leaders in the beauty industry. With her popularity, she has landed brand ambassador deals, working with brands like Lux and Castle Lager.

Tshiamo Modisane has a well-established career in the beauty industry and is also making strides toward building her acting career. With her resilience, she is destined for greatness.

