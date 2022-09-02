Who is Didintle Khunou? Biography, age, parents, career, profiles, net worth

Didintle Khunou is a South African model, singer, presenter and actress. She is best known for playing the role of Esther Ndlovu in the eTV drama series Isono. She started her acting career at 16, and in her four-year-long career, she has made an unforgettable appearance in Mzansis prime soapies, including The Throne, Isono and Karektas. So, what is her net worth? How old is Esther from Isono? Read on!

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Didintle grew up emulating veteran South African actors such as Sindi Dlathu, Connie Ferguson and Sello Maake Ka-Ncube, among others who inspired her to act. Photo: @Didi_khunou (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Didintle Khunou has had a successful acting career as she once starred as Celie in the Janice Honeyman production of The Colour Purple Musical at the Joburg Theatre. Following her impressive performance, she won Naledi and the Broadway World Online Award for Best Lead Actress In a Musical- Female. Besides acting, she is also a presenter, singer, voice artist and MC.

Didintle Khunou's profiles and bio

Name Didintle Khunou Date of birth November 14, 1992 Didintle Khunou's age 29 years (As of 2022) Place of birth Klerksdorp, North West Country South Africa Nationality South African Twin Boipelo Khunou Education Dramatic Arts (BA Hons) Alma mater University of Witwatersrand Gender Female Marital Status Single Hair colour Black Eye colour Blonde Occupation Actress, singer, voice artist, presenter and MC Net worth $150,000 - $200,000 Twitter @Didi_Khunou Instagram @Didi_khunou Facebook Didintle Khunou

How old is Didintle Khunou?

Khunou is best known for playing the role of Esther Ndlovu in the eTV drama series Isono. Photo: @Didi_khunou (modified by author)

Source: UGC

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The celebrated media personality was born on November 14, 1992, in South Africa in Klerksdorp, North West Province. Thus, she is 29 years as of 2022. She grew up in a decent middle-class family and is the third born of four children.

She has a twin sister named Boipelo Khunou. However, little is known about her other siblings, but they have been instrumental in her career progression. Besides, she grew up emulating veteran South African actors such as Sindi Dlathu, Connie Ferguson and Sello Maake Ka-Ncube.

Didintle Khunou's education

She attended her elementary and high school education in Klerksdorp before enrolling at the University of Witwatersrand, where she graduated with a BA in Dramatic Arts. She further received acting lessons at ActorWize. Then, to enhance her acting skills, she enrolled in a professional acting course for film and TV by Rajesh Gopie.

Didintle Khunou's parents

Her father is a general practitioner, while her mother is a medical technologist and businessperson. Sources say that her parents also run the Kwa-Mothakga Lodge located in Klerksdorp.

Didintle Khunou's career

Khunou discovered her passion for performing as a teenager after she appeared in a school production at 16. After that, she played cameo roles on TV, voice-over gigs and acted in children's theatre.

She made her television acting debut on August 31, 2016, in the recurring role of Modiehi in the SABC2 drama series, Mamello. She returned to the role for Season 3 in 2017.

In the same year, she played the recurring role of Mapula in the Mzansi Magic telenovela, The Throne.

Didintle Khunou's awards

Following her impressive acting career, she won the Naledi Award and the Broadway World Online Award for Best Lead Actress In a Musical – Female for her outstanding performance as Celie.

Didintle Khunou's movies and TV shows

The Throne Season 1 as Mapula.

Isono Season 1 as Esther Ndlovu.

Yerma as Yerma

The Caucasian Chalk Circle

Mamello Season 2 and 3 as Modiehi.

Karektas Season 2 as herself.

Single Galz Season 2 as Dipuo.

The Rocky Horror Show as Janet

Savage Beauty - Season 1 as Vee

13 Weeks to Find Mr Right - Season 1 as Lerato

Didintle Khunou's Instagram

The actress shares pictures and video stories on her Instagram account @didintle_khunou, where she boasts around 22.7k followers. In addition, her Twitter account, @Didi_Khunou, has over 8k followers.

Didintle Khunou's net worth

She made her television acting debut on August 31, 2016, in the recurring role of Modiehi in the SABC2 drama series, Mamello. Photo: @Didi_khunou (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The celebrated actress has a net worth estimated at $150,000 - $200,000. She derives her income from her acting career and other entertainment businesses.

The above is Didintle Khunou's biography and everything else you would love to know about the celebrated actress, voice artist, presenter, and MC. She started her profession at a young age and never slacked. Didintle is a force to reckon with in the entertainment industry and is an inspiration to other upcoming actors.

READ ALSO: Who is Mekaila Mathys? Age, boyfriend, career, education, movies, profiles

Briefly.co.za reported about Mekaila Mathy, a talented actress, model, and dancer based in Cape Town, South Africa.

Why is she famous? She came into the limelight after her appearance in Blood and Water as Tahir Khan and Danz as Angel Abrahams. How old is she? Does she have a boyfriend? Read on!

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News