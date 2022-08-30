Who is Nthati Moshesh? Age, husband, parents, movies and TV shows, profiles

Nthati Moshesh is a star in the Mzansi film industry and has made a big name for herself through her talent and ability to slay every role. Her versatile acting skills has seen her rise to fame within Africa.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Nthati Moshesh is a South African actress. Photo: @nthatimoshesh on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Nthati Moshesh is a South African actress. In 2016, she was a nominee for the 2016 Africa Movie Academy Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role.

Nthati Moshesh's profiles

Full name Nthati Moshesh Gender Male Date of birth 28th of August 1969 Place of birth Katlehong, Gauteng, South Africa Age 53 years (As of 2022) Zodiac sign Virgo Nationality South African Ethnicity African Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Mother Adelaide Father John Letlamoreng Sexual orientation Heterosexual Relationship status Unknown Children 2 Occupation Actress Net worth $300,000 Social media accounts Instagram

How old is Nthati Mosheh?

She was born on the 28th of August 1969. As of 2022, Nthati Moshesh's age 53 years old, and her star sign is Virgo.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Where was Nthati Moshesh born?

She was born in Katlehong, a large township in the Gauteng Province of South Africa. Her nationality is South African.

Nthati Moshesh's parents

The actress was born to Adelaide Moshesh and John Letlamoreng. In an interview, she credits her parents for her success. Apart from their names, not much about Adelaide and John is known.

Who is Nthati Moshesh's sister?

The actress does not have any siblings. There have, however, been speculations that Masechaba Moshoeshoe, a popular South African veteran TV presenter, radio host, and actress, is her sister. However, she is not, but instead, the two are cousins.

Nthati Moshesh's education

She enrolled in St. Andrews Girls School in Bedfordview for secondary school in the late 1980s. She then continued to Technikon Natal after participating in the play in part. She frequently participates in training programs and attends workshops to equip herself with 21st-century showbiz abilities better.

Nthati Moshesh's career

The actress on the set of Iono as Mary Ndlovu. Photo: @nthatimoshesh on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Throughout, Nthati has had a successful acting career. First, she appeared in the TV miniseries Human Cargo and the shows Soldier Soldier and Home Affairs. Speaking to ENCA, she said that she liked the technical aspects of films sets because they required a higher level of knowledge. In addition, she was a cast member of the Mzansi Magic serial opera Saint and Sinners in 2014.

She appeared in the 2015 premiere of the 36th Durban International Film Festival, Ayanda. She also received her first AMAA best actress nomination for her part in the movie. At the 2016 South African Film and Television Awards, she took home the prize for best actress in a leading role for the film.

In an article, she also discussed the challenges that led her to take a break in acting from April 2019 but has returned to the screen as the tough-talking cult leader Masabatha in the popular prison drama, Lockdown.

Nthati Moshesh's movies and TV shows

The Mzansi actress has appeared in many films and series. They include:

Savage Beauty

Isono

The Long Run

Ayanda

Round Trip

Saints and Sinners

Human Cargo

Home Affairs

Cape of Good Hope

Kini and Adams

Thola

Greed And Desire

Beat the Drum

Scandal!

Soldier Soldier

Only Love

Scout's Safari

Ring Of Lies

The Seven of Daran: Battle of Pareo Rock

Who is Nthati Moshesh's husband?

The actress with her son. Photo: @nthatimoshesh on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

She keeps her personal affairs private and has not yet disclosed who her husband is. She had previously been divorced but had the good fortune to find love. She blushes in several interviews when questioned about her spouse, demonstrating her intense affection for him. However, Nthati also has a three-year-old child and an 18-year-old son named Sabelo from her first marriage.

One of the most intriguing things learnt from the actress' recent chat with Bridget on Kaya FM's The B Side was how guarded Nthati is about her personal life. When asked if she ever discusses her personal life, Nthati firmly said "No" and gave a detailed justification. She said:

No, never, because it's exactly that, personal. I think our lives are so public as it is, so with my private life, I feel like I at least own that. I don't own my public life, but I own my private life.

How much is Nthati Moshesh's net worth?

Moshesh has made a living from acting. As of 2022, she has an estimated net worth of $300 thousand. Nonetheless, she is still in the profession and has more to make.

Nthati Moshesh is a remarkable actress. She has earned all the success she now has and has a massive fan base that wants to see more from her in the future.

READ ALSO: Who is Mekaila Mathys? Age, boyfriend, career, education, movies, profiles

Briefly.co.za recently published an article about Mekaila Mathys. She is a talented actress, model, and dancer based in Cape Town, South Africa. She came into the limelight after her appearance in Blood and Water as Tahir Khan and Danz as Angel Abrahams. Here is a chance to learn more about her fast-rising career and notable achievements.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News