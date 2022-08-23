Who is Mekaila Mathys? Age, boyfriend, career, education, movies, profiles

Mekaila Mathys is a talented actress, model, and dancer based in Cape Town, South Africa. She came into the limelight after her appearance in Blood and Water as Tahir Khan and Danz as Angel Abrahams. Here is a chance to learn more about her fast-rising career and notable achievements.

She is a stunningly talented actress, model, and trained dancer. Photo: @mekaila_mathys

Mathys has appeared in several television ads in South Africa. Additionally, she has worked for global brands such as Hatchet, Samsung, McDonald's, and Coca-Cola, among others. Mathys is a jack of all trades who is renowned for her exhibitions in melodic plays.

Mekaila Mathys' profiles

Real Name Mekaila Mathys Place of birth Cape Town, South Africa Date of birth 8th October 1992 Age 30 years as of 2022 Zodiac sign Libra Ethnicity Afrikaans Profession Actress, Model, Dancer Status Single Gender Female TikTok Mekailamathys Instagram Mekaila_mathys

Who is Mekaila Mathys?

Mekaila was born on 8th October 1992, in Cape Town, South Africa. Besides being born there, she was raised in Cape Town, where she attended primary and high school. Mekaila Mathys' age is 30 years as of 2022.

The parents of Mekaila Mathys are unknown as she has always kept information about her parents private and does not reveal who they are.

Mekaila Mathys' education

Mathys is a professionally trained actress who completed her acting course at the Screenact Studio in Cape Town at Plumstead, Western Cape. Being a committed actor, she has undergone rigorous training in the different facets of acting.

After completing her studies in Plumstead Western Cape, she enrolled in Act Cape Town Film Acting Academy, where she polished her acting skills and could speak fluent English with an American accent. At some point in her life, she went to Rodini Films Workshop, where she learned advanced acting alongside camera techniques under Bonnie Rodini.

She completed levels 1 and 2 of intensive acting boot camp at Hollywood Master Class, and for her to land dancing roles, Mathys went for dance training at Karen Freeman Dance Studio & Splice Studion. As a result, she acquired advanced skills in dancing, and to top it off; she learned Extensive advanced training at the Renovation Dance Company.

Mekaila Mathys' career

Mathys started appearing in theatre productions for a few years before taking TV roles. She has continuously been seen in the South African TV and film industry since 2015. She finally got her big break when she appeared in the supernatural drama TV series Dominion later in the same year.

Modeling

Mekaila has appeared in several commercials in South Africa. She has worked with several top brands, such as Axe, Engen, MTN, and many others. Not only has she worked for South African brands and companies, but she has also been successful worldwide with modeling for International brands. These brands include Samsung (2019), H&M (2019), Mr. Muscle (Egypt and Colombia), and Care For You (2019, Switzerland).

Mekaila Mathys' movies and TV shows

After her appearance in the supernatural drama Dominion, she acquired a lot of fame; therefore, casting agents started to look for her. Her next project was Danz in 2017. Soon after, she took on a short role in the action thriller Deep State 2018.

Mekaila recently started acting in movies and has successfully appeared in several short movies. Her movie roles include Bring it on (2018) and the Rainmaker. Additionally, she was part of Disowned (2018), a 48-hour movie project.

Blood & Water

In August 2022, Mathys was in the news for being a cast member of the Netflix drama series Blood & Water. In the hit South African show, she plays the character of Tahira Khan Khosi Ngema's (Fikile Bhele) friend. She is seen as a generous young lady who tries to get through high school in a cosmopolitan environment.

Theatre and dance

Mekaila's acting career started in the theatre. She has performed various roles on stage, including dancing, narrating, and vocalizing.

Given To Fly musical and Mixing It Up African & Hip Hop are two of her best works. Even though she now favors TV roles, she is frequently asked to use her theatrical abilities.

Personal life

Mekaila Mathys' boyfriend is not known publicly. She maintains a modest profile in her personal life. Whoever the lucky guy might be, he will have his work cut out for him because Mekaila's role in Blood and Water has made her a household name.

Mekaila Mathys' social media profiles

Mathys is very popular on social media. Her TikTok is by far her most popular social media account. She has 145k followers and a cumulative 1.9 million likes on all her videos. She has an active Instagram profile as well, with 38.6k followers as of 31 August 2022.

Mekaila is the true definition of hard work pays. She has consistently worked to improve herself when it comes to her acting and dancing abilities. Her superior skills have brought her to the limelight both on social media and in the entertainment industry.

