Adrienne-Joi is one of the most unforgettable actresses. She is an amazing performer and has done admirable work over the years. She has become a wellness and fitness coach to the stars; despite her age, her star keeps rising. Unfortunately, she often appears in the news with some shocking news. This article highlights 10 things you should know about Adrienne.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A.J. Johnson attends 'BET+ hosts', a celebration with the cast and crew of 'Martin: The Reunion' on June 15, 2022, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: @Emma Mlyntre

Source: Getty Images

Who is AJ Akua Johnson? She is an American actress, fitness instructor, choreographer, and wellness coach. Johnson has been acting since 1987 in a wide range of sitcoms, dramas, and music videos. She has also had supporting parts in movies, including Baby Boy and House Party.

Adrienne-Joi Johnson's profile summary

Full name Adrienne-Joi Johnson Nickname AJ, Akua Johnson Birthplace Orange, New Jersey Birthdate January 2, 1963 Zodiac Sign Capricorn Age 59 years as of 2022 Education Rumson-Fair High school Height 5 feet 5 inches Weight 65kgs Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Profiles Instagram Net worth Approximately $500k Marital Status Unclear Partner Michael Jai White (speculated)

10 things you ought to know about the Adrienne Johnson

Besides being an actress, she is also into fitness and counselling for individuals who require some advice or guidance in life. Adrienne enables her clients to make the best choices while living amazing and health-focused lives.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

1. How old is Adrienne Johnson?

Adrienne-Joi Johnson's age is 59 years as of 2022. She was born on January 2, 1963; thus, her zodiac sign is Capricorn. To commemorate her 50th birthday, Akua did something many people would frown at. So here is a chance to get to know some more interesting details about her.

2. Adrienne-Joi Johnson's 50th birthday

During her 50th birthday, AJ gave herself a big gift. She had a romantic encounter with two men; she is very amused by this that she is willing to discuss it with anyone who wants to know more. AJ stated that it was a good choice, and she had a lot of fun doing it. In an interview, she stated that:

(It was) like doing salsa with two guys at one time.

She faced a lot of backlash online from people who thought she should not have disclosed that information. AJ, however, stands by her decisions.

AJ Johnson attends a screening of UMC's "Stuck With You" at the Pan African Film Festival at Cinemark Baldwin Hills on February 14, 2020, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: @Micheal Tullberg

Source: Getty Images

3. Where is AJ from?

Adrienne Johnson was born in a town known as Orange, New Jersey. Akua spent much of her life there; she even went to high school. She graduated from Rumson-Fair High school, and soon after, she moved to Atlanta.

4. Adrienne-Joi Johnson's physical stats

Adrienne-Joi Johnson's height is 5 feet 5 inches, and her weight is 65kgs. Her waist is 30 inches, and her hips are 34 inches. AJ's hair colour is black, while her eye colour is brown.

5. Who is Adrienne-Joi Johnson's husband?

AJ is a very private person who prefers to keep her followers and fans in the dark, especially regarding her private life and relationship status.

Therefore no one is aware if she is dating, and she does not seem interested in dating as her job takes much of her time. There, however, has been speculation AJ may be dating Michael Jai White as they have been spotted together.

6. What movies did AJ Johnson play in?

Adrienne-Joi Johnson's movies and TV shows include:

A Different World, In the Heat of the Night, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Amen, the short-lived Sirens, Chicago Hope, The Jamie Foxx Show, and Touched by an Angel. She has also appeared in TV movies such as A Mother's Courage: The Mary Thomas Story (1989), Clippers (1991), Murder Without Motive: The Edmund Perry Story (1992), Love, Lies & Lullabies (1993), and The Beast (1996).

Johnson has appeared in theatrical releases and independent films such as School Daze (1988), House Party (1990), Double Trouble (1992), Sister Act (1992), The Inkwell (1994), High Freakquency (1998), Two Shades of Blue (2000), Tara (2001), Baby Boy (2001), and Skin Deep (2003).

7. Is AJ Johnson into fitness?

AJ recently posted a picture of her killer 8-pack on Instagram, she went ahead to explain why she decided to go this hard on fitness.

A project said they wanted a female with a 6 pack, but when I showed them my 8 pack, they gave me my filming start date before I left the room. I decided that in 2016, I’d rather be overqualified than not enough,

She went ahead to encourage her fans to pursue their goals and dreams. She wrote,

It may take more discipline than you ever imagined but it’s possible!!

If you are looking for a push in the gym, the AJ has you covered.

A.J. Johnson attends 'Koshie Mills presents 'The Diaspora Dialogues' at Marriott Hotel Marina Del Rey on March 09, 2019, in California. Photo: @Emma Mclntyre

Source: Getty Images

8. What is her net worth?

Adrienne-Joi Johnson's net worth is approximately $500,000. Her wealth has been acquired through acting, being a wellness coach and fitness guru.

9. Adrienne-Joi Johnson's online presence

AJ has a very active social media presence. Her Instagram has a million followers; this is not surprising as she consistently posts content for her eager fans. Her handle is @theajzone. She is also on Twitter @THEAJZONE.

10. Adrienne works with renowned clients

AJ has worked with some of America's most important big wigs. She has grown her counselling craft so much that several famous clients come to her for guidance. One of her most famous clients is the stunning actress Gabrielle Union.

Adrienne Joi Johnson is a phenomenal woman who has been able to build a name for herself over the years. She had rebranded herself when the situation called for it and is helping people get through life when it gets tough.

READ ALSO: Jacqueline Guzman's biography: Everything to know about the Cuban actress

Briefly.co.za recently published an article on Jacqueline Guzman's biography. She is an American actress and producer.

Jacqueline Guzman recently landed in a lot of trouble after a video she made on TikTok went viral. She was ranting about a late NYPD officer's funeral in the video. Unfortunately, the video not only made her lose her job, but she landed in a lot more chaos. Get the full story!

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News