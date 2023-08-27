Property Brothers’ wives: Who are Drew and Jonathan Scott married to?

Property Brothers is a Canadian reality TV show that features twin brothers Drew and Jonathan Scott. Drew, a renowned real estate expert, scouts neglected houses and negotiates their purchases while Jonathan, a licensed contractor, renovates them. Due to the show’s popularity, details about the twins’ lives are subject to scrutiny. Who are the Property Brothers’ wives?

Unlike his brother, Drew has been lucky in love. After dating for over a decade, he exchanged nuptials with his wife, Linda Phan. On the other hand, Jonathan has once been divorced.

He, however, announced his engagement to Zooey Deschanel on 14 August 2023. This article highlights juicy details about both celebrity partners.

Who is Linda Phan?

Linda Phan is a Canadian entrepreneur and creative director of Scott Brothers Entertainment. She oversees the company’s digital content, marketing campaigns, and product and merchandise lines.

How old is Linda Phan?

Drew's wife, Linda Phan (aged 38 as of 2023) was born on 22 April 1985 in Toronto, Canada. Her zodiac sign is Taurus.

How did Linda Phan and Drew Scott meet?

The couple met in 2010 during a Fashion Week event. After dating for four years, they moved in together and engaged on 13 December 2016.

The duo tied the knot on 12 May 2018 in a colourful wedding incorporating elements of their respective Scottish and Vietnamese heritages. On 4 May 2022, they welcomed their son after a two-year fertility journey that included IVF treatments.

How much is Linda Phan’s net worth

According to Married Biography, Phan’s net worth is estimated at $1.5 million as of 2023. She has amassed this wealth from her successful career as a creative director.

Conversely, her husband Drew is allegedly worth $100 million. His primary source of income is his career as a television personality on Property Brothers.

Who is Jonathan Scott's fiancé?

Zooey Deschanel is an American on-screen star and singer. With a career spanning over two decades, she has appeared in several films, including:

Manic (2001)

(2001) The Good Girl (2002)

(2002) The New Guy (2002)

(2002) Elf (2003)

(2003) All the Real Girls (2003)

(2003) Winter Passing (2005)

Failure to Launch (2006)

(2006) Bridge to Terabithia (2007)

(2007) Yes Man (2008)

(2008) The Happening (2008)

(2008) 500 Days of Summer (2009)

(2009) Our Idiot Brother (2011)

(2011) The Driftless Area (2015)

How old is Zooey Deschanel?

The actress Zooey Deschanel (aged 43 as of 2023) was born on 17 January 1980 in Los Angeles, California, USA. She is the daughter of the famous cinematographer Caleb Deschanel and on-screen star Mary Jo Deschanel.

Jonathan Scott's past relationships

Which one of the Property Brothers is divorced? In 2007, Jonathan married Kelsy Ully, a WestJet crew scheduler. However, the duo divorced in 2010, citing Kelsy’s waitress job at a club as the cause of separation. From 2016 to April 2018, he dated Canadian radio producer Jacinta Kuznetsov.

In August 2019, Jonathan met Zooey while filming an episode of Carpool Karaoke and began dating. The pair, in August 2023 announced their engagement.

Do Jonathan and Zooey have children?

The couple has yet to welcome a child together. Zooey has two kids from her previous marriage to Jacob Pechenik.

The Property Brothers’ wives are both in the entertainment industry. Drew Scott is married to creative director Linda Phan, and they share a son. Jonathan Scott is engaged to actress Zooey Deschanel.

