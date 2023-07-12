Age, movies, profiles and net worth of Patricia Rahman, James Marsters' ex-wife

Actor James Marsters made a significant name for himself through his iconic role as Spike in Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1997), still his most memorable part. His private life has especially intrigued fans, including his former marriage to Patricia Rahman. What do we know about his ex-wife?

Patricia Rahman’s spouse is considerably more well-known than her. The couple met at a concert in Amsterdam a few years before their 2010 engagement, but their chance encounter was put on pause after James lost her number, and despite taking his number, she got a digit wrong. Patricia allegedly called various numbers over months before finally contacting him.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Patricia Rahman (Jasmin Marsters) Date of birth 18 April 1986 Age 37 years of age (2023) Zodiac sign Aries Birthplace Trier, Germany Romantic orientation Straight Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Current nationality German/American Marital status Divorced from James Wesley Marsters (married from 2011 to 2021) Gender Genderfluid (pronouns are they/them) Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Profession Actress Native language Fluent in German, English Social media profiles Twitter Instagram

Patricia seems to go by Jasmin Marsters professionally, as seen on her social media profiles. The former actress also seems to have gone into the career field of wellness, stating she is a mental health coach on her social media.

James Marsters

Born in Greenville, California, on 20 August 1962, the actor has had an on-and-off career since the 90s, but his most notable role is considered the role of Spike in Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1997). James Marsters’ house is in Modesto, California, USA, where he lives a somewhat reclusive life as an actor.

Does James Marsters have a wife?

The actor has been married twice. His first wife was Liane Davidson, to whom he was married from 1989 until 1997. The couple were married for eight years before James filed for divorce.

Is James Marsters still married?

Unfortunately, his subsequent marriage to Patricia Rahman (Jasmin Marsters) did not end any better. Despite marrying on 14 January 2011 after various happy years together, Patricia filed for divorce in a Los Angeles courthouse in early 2021.

The divorce documents are classified, but the filing has been classed as a 'dissolution of marriage without minor children.'

Does James Marsters have children?

James Marsters’ children include just one son, Sullivan Marsters, who he shares with his former wife, Liane Davidson. Born on 10 May 1996, James Marsters’ son has taken up the family profession of showbiz, like his parents, as a musical artist.

What is James Marsters doing now?

Besides an on-and-off acting career that saw him star in Smallville, Hawaii Five-0 and Witches of East End, James has other career endeavours keeping him busy. The actor has a band named Ghost of the Robot, which has been making music since 2003.

James Marsters’ net worth

Patricia Rahman’s net worth has not been disclosed. James Marsters’ net worth is $5 million, thanks to his lengthy acting career and commercial success.

Patricia Rahman

Considerably less is known about the actor's ex-wife as she was not in the limelight before their meeting and stayed mainly out of it over the years despite acting credits. However, this is what we know about her life and background.

Patricia Rahman’s age

Born on 18 April 1986, Patricia will be 37 years old in 2023. Her zodiac sign is Aries.

Patricia Rahman’s career

Patricia was a fashion student when she met James but took up a different career as an actress. Patricia Rahman’s movies and TV shows which are most known include:

Michele & Michael's Variety Show (2018)

John Bronco (2020)

Velvet Buzzsaw (2019)

Down the Middle (2019)

However, she has various acting and producing credits spanned over the years.

Patricia Rahman’s profiles

You can find Patricia under Jasmin Marsters on social media. Her Twitter profile is @JasminMarsters1, with 3,372 followers. You can also find her on Instagram under @jasminmarsters, with 13K followers.

Patricia Rahman's high-profile marriage to James may have increased public interest in her life, but her acting career and profession change into a mental health coach show that she is a force to be reckoned with in her own right.

Source: Briefly News