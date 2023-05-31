Who is Mark Normand's wife, Mae Planert? Everything we know

American solo comedian Mark Normand has created a successful career through comedy, and his partner, Mae Planert, is also in the same line of work. Who is Mark Normand's wife? We dissect everything there is to know about his other half.

The couple wed in 2022. Photo: @mae_planert on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Whether you have heard of her or not, Mae's rise to prominence within the comedy world has seen her gather her fanbase, separate from her famous husband's. Here is Mae Planert’s bio in summary.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Mae Planert Date of birth 10 July 1990 Age 32 years of age (2023) Zodiac sign Cancer Birthplace Massachusetts, USA (most reported) Romantic orientation Heterosexual Current nationality American Marital status Married to Mark Normand (2022) Ethnicity Caucasian Gender Female Height Between 162 cm and 175 cm Hair colour Light brown Eye colour Blue Parents Jean and Thomas Planert Children Two siblings (details unknown) Profession Comedian Native language English Social media profiles Instagram

Mae Planert’s Reddit mentions indicate there is growing interest in her as a talented comedian separate from her husband. Not all reviews online are positive but is to be expected when you are a public figure. Here is what we know of the duo as a couple and individuals.

Mark Normand

American stand-up comedian and actor Mark Normand was born 18 September 1983 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Despite his humble beginnings, Mark made a significant name for himself in entertainment, earning various accolades.

Did Mark Normand get married?

Mark married Mae in New Orleans in November 2022. Mae Planert visited Cape Cod for her bridal shower, a trip she held close to her heart. The couple spent their honeymoon in South Africa, visiting the Kruger National Park and Cape Town in January 2023.

Where can I watch Mark Normand?

The most accessible place to watch the comedian's content is YouTube, which has various videos on his stand-up comedy. Check out his website, which has extra features, including podcast features, merchandise and dates for upcoming shows.

Mae Planert

Mae, although less prominent on the scene than Mark, has slowly risen in the ranks of noteworthy comedians to keep an eye on in the future. Her increasing social media following and more frequent features online show she is a looming force to be reckoned with within the entertainment world.

Mae has been in comedy for around five years. Photo: @mae_planert on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Mae Planert’s age

Mae Planert’s birthday is reported as 10 July 1990. This makes her 32 years old at the time of writing, and she will be 33 on 10 July 2023.

Where is Mae Planert from?

Sources state she hails from Massachusetts, USA. This makes her an American national, and she is still believed to visit the area frequently. Considering her husband, Mark, lives in the West Village neighbourhood of New York City, we can safely assume she lives there with him.

Mae Planert’s height

Sources state Mae's height is between 162 cm and 175 cm. In contrast, Mark's height is most widely reported as 175 cm.

Who is Mark Normand's wife, Mae Planert? Everything we know. Photo: @maeplanert (Modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Mae Planert’s career

Mae Planert’s stand-up career has spanned over five years, contrasting with her husband's over 15 years in the business. She is gaining traction through her cutting-edge comedy regarding society's double standards and hypocrisy.

Mae has said her comedic influences include Nikki Glaser, Tim Dillon, Rachel Feinstein, and Bill Burr, each possessing an electric brand of dark comedy with a twist. Catch her stand-up performances on YouTube.

Mae Planert’s profiles

Mae Planert’s Instagram is @mae_planert, with 14.1K followers. She does not have any other form of social media. Her husband Mark is on Instagram under @marknormand, with 971K followers as of 14 June 2023.

Mae Planert’s net worth

Attempts to find her net worth have proven unsuccessful, leaving it unconfirmed. Mark's net worth is reported differently, with values from $500 thousand to $127 million. The most common value reported is $5 million.

Despite Mae being relatively new on the comedic scene, her growing fanbase and rising interest in her online is evidence that she is destined for big things in future. Follow her social media to be informed of upcoming shows or her daily life.

READ ALSO: Who is Maude Apatow's boyfriend, or is she single? All about her personal life

Briefly.co.za wrote a biography about Maude Apatow, another celebrity first brought to the spotlight through association, then through her talent. Is Maude single, and if not, who is her partner? Learn all about her personal life here.

Source: Briefly News