Who is Maude Apatow's boyfriend, or is she single? All about her personal life

Maude Apatow is an American actress best known for portraying Lexi Howard in the HBO drama series Euphoria. She made her debut in the industry as a child actress alongside her parents, Leslie Mann and Judd Apatow. Learn more about Maude Apatow's boyfriend and her personal life.

Maude is known for her role as Lexi in Euphoria. Photo; Jamie McCarthy

Source: Getty Images

Despite coming from a family of Hollywood icons, Maude is a star in her own right. She appeared on the Forbes 30 Under 30 - Hollywood & Entertainment 2013 list. She currently has over ten successful film and TV show credits.

Maude Apatow's profiles summary and bio

Full name Maude Annabelle Apatow Date of birth 15th December 1997 Age 25 years in 2023 Birth sign Sagittarius Place of birth Los Anges, California, United States Current residence Pacific Palisades, Los Angeles, California Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed with Jewish and Finnish ethnic roots Height 5 feet 4 inches (1.63 m) Gender Female Orientation Straight Relationship status Single Parents Actress Leslie Mann and filmmaker Judd Apatow Siblings Younger sister Iris Apatow Alma mater Northwestern University (dropped out), Crossroads School Profession Actress Social media Twitter Instagram

How old is Maude Apatow?

The actress was born on 15th December 1997 in Los Angeles, California, United States. Maude Apatow's age is 25 years in 2023, and her zodiac sign is Sagittarius. She has mixed ethnicity with Jewish and Finnish ethnic roots.

Maude Apatow's height

She is 5 feet 4 inches (1.63 m) tall. Her hair is light brown, but she often wears different hair colours. Apatow's eyes are hazel.

Maude Apatow's parents

Maude is the eldest daughter of actress Leslie Mann and filmmaker Judd Apatow. Photo: Bruce Glikas

Source: Getty Images

Her mother is Leslie Mann, an American actress known for her roles in This Is 40, Croods: A New Age, Mr Peabody & Sherman, and Funny People. Maude's father is Hollywood actor and filmmaker Judd Apatow. Leslie and Judd tied the knot in June 1997.

Are Iris and Maude Apatow siblings?

Maude Apatow and Iris Apatow are siblings. Iris is the younger Apatow sister who also works in Hollywood. She was born in 2002 and is known for portraying Arya Hopkins in the Netflix series Love and Krystal Kris in The Bubble.

Is Maude Apatow in a relationship?

The actress has not confirmed her dating life but has previously been linked to various stars. She dated British talent manager Charlie Christie from 2018 to 2020.

She was later linked to her Euphoria co-star Lukas Cage after the two were spotted spending a lot of time together, but they never confirmed or denied the rumours. Maude was also thought to be dating another Euphoria co-star, Angus Cloud, who was her love interest in the series.

Maude and Angus Cloud are love interests in HBO's Euphoria. Photo: Jeff Kravitz

Source: Getty Images

Maude Apatow's career

Maude started acting when she was seven. She has appeared in several of her father's films in which she portrayed the daughter of Leslie Mann's characters, including Knocked Up (2007), Funny People (2009), and This Is 40 (2012). She made her directorial debut in 2017 when she co-directed and co-wrote the short film Don't Mind Alice alongside filmmaker Olivia Rosenbloom.

Maudie is also a skilled theatrical performer. She portrayed Audrey's character in the Little Shop of Horrors production Off-Broadway at Westside Theatre in New York City. She also appears in the West End revival of Cabaret as Sally Bowles. Apatow previously worked as a writer and interviewer for Zooey Deschanel's website Hello Giggles.

Maude Apatow's movies and TV shows

Project Year Role RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 2023 Guest Judge Pantheon 2022 Justine's voice Hollywood 2020 Henrietta Castello The King of Staten Island 2020 Claire Carlin Euphoria 2019 to date Lexi Howard Assassination Nation 2018 Grace The House of Tomorrow 2017 Meredith Whitcomb Other People 2016 Alexandra Mulcahey Girls 2015 Cleo This Is 40 2012 Sadie Funny People 2009 Mable Knocked Up 2007 Sadie

Maude Apatow's net worth

The Euphoria star has an estimated net worth of $2 million in 2023. Her father, Judd Apatow, has an approximate fortune of $160 million.

Being the daughter of Hollywood stars, Maude Apatow had numerous opportunities in the industry. Her talent has also contributed to her blossoming career.

