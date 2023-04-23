THe biography of Vin Diesel's twin brother, Paul Vincent

Vin Diesel's twin brother, Paul Vincent, is rarely seen in the limelight. The actor introduced him to the world in 2014 via a Facebook post alongside his long-time friend, late Paul Walker, and captioned the post, The Two Pauls. Who is Vin Diesel's twin brother, and what does he do?

Paul Vincent is actor Vin Diesel's fraternal twin brother. Photo: @VinDiesel on Facebook, Laurent Viteuron on Getty Images (modified by author)

Vin Diesel, real name Mark Sinclair, is one of the most successful actors in Hollywood. He has been active in the industry since the 1990s, and his most notable role is Dominic Toretto in the Fast and Furious film franchise. He also stars in the Marvel Cinematic Universe projects as Groot.

Paul Vincent's profiles summary and bio

Full name Paul Sinclair Vincent Date of birth 18th July 1967 Age 55 years in 2023 Birth sign Cancer Place of birth Alameda County, California, United States Nationality American Paul Vincent's ethnicity Mixed English, Scottish, Irish, Australian, and German from his mother's side Gender Male Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Wife Unknown Parents Delora Sherleen Vincent (née Sinclair), Irving H. Vincent (adoptive father) Siblings Vin Diesel, Samantha Vincent Profession Film editor Known for Being actor Vin Diesel's fraternal twin

Paul Vincent's age

The celebrity sibling was born on 18th July 1967. He is 55 years old in 2023, and his zodiac sign is cancer.

Paul Vincent's nationality

Paul holds American citizenship. He was born in Alameda County, California, United States and raised in New York City. Paul has mixed ethnicity, including English, Scottish, Irish, Australian, and German roots from his mother's side. The Sinclair siblings identify themselves as people of colour.

Paul likes to keep his life private. Photo: @j_seegs on Twitter, Laurent Viteur on Twitter (modified by author)

Paul Vincent's parents

Paul's mother, Delora Sherleen Vincent (née Sinclair), is an astrologer. However, details about his biological father, who he has never met, are unknown. He was raised by his adoptive father, Irving H. Vincent, an African American acting instructor and theatre manager.

How many brothers does Vin Diesel have?

The Fast and Furious actor has two brothers: his fraternal twin, Paul, and a younger brother whose identity is unknown. He also has a younger half-sister, Samantha Vincent, who is a film producer.

What does Paul Vincent do?

Paul Vincent's occupation involves working behind the scenes as a film editor. He worked alongside his brother Vin Diesel in the 1995 short film, Multi-Facial, as a sound editor. It is unclear if there are more Paul Vincent movies since he is rarely seen or heard.

Vin Diesel is the famous Sinclair brother with over 25 years of experience in Hollywood. Photo: Karwai Tang

Paul Vincent's net worth

His net worth cannot be established since little is known about Paul Vincent's occupation in 2023. Meanwhile, Paul's famous brother, Vin Diesel, has an estimated net worth of $225 million, thanks to his thriving Hollywood career.

Vin Diesel's twin brother Paul Vincent may not be in the limelight, but many want to know about him due to his famous brother. It seems Paul does not like the public attention that comes with fame and that he decided to take a less visible career path.

