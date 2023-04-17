Who is Michael Todd? Famously known as Mike Todd, he is an American pastor and author. He is famous as the lead pastor at the Transformation Church in Tusla, Oklahoma. Besides, he is known for his youthful approach to the world and style. How old is Michael Todd, preacher?

Todd and Natalie met at a mutual friend's birthday party when Michael was 15. After many years of dating, they got married in 2010. Photo: @Todd (modified by author)

Michael Todd started his career as a musician and music producer. He produced music for Transformation Church's conference with the late Myles Munroe. Later, he began leading the music ministry and became the church pastor. Where is pastor Michael Todd?

Michael Todd's profile and bio

Full name Michael Todd Date of birth November 16, 1986 Age 36 years (As of 2023) Place of birth Oklahoma, United States of America Nationality American Religion Christian Ethnicity African-American Profession Pastor, Author Church Transformation Church in Tulsa, Oklahoma Gender Male Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Spouse Natalie Todd Children Isabella Monet, Ava Rae, Michael Alexander Todd Jr, and Gia Joy Height 5 feet 9 inches (1.75m) Weight 80 kg (Approx) Eye colour Black Hair colour Black Social media Instagram, Facebook, Twitter Net worth $5 million

Where was Michael Todd born?

The pastor was born on November 16, 1986, in Oklahoma, United States. Thus, Michael Todd's age is 36 years as of 2023. He was born in a Christian home and holds American nationality. His zodiac sign is Scorpio.

His father is Tommy Ray Todd, and he was brought up alongside his three siblings. Details about the mother are not shared online.

Who is Michael Todd's wife?

He is happily married to his wife, Natalie Todd, who was born on April 5, 1987, in Oklahoma, Texas. She is 36 years as of 2023 and is of native-American descent.

They met at a mutual friend's birthday party when Michael was 15. They got married in 2010.

Since February 2015, Michael and Natalie have served as the lead pastors of Transformation Church in Tusla, Oklahoma. Despite becoming parents to their four children, their married life has not been hampered.

Who are Michael Todd's children?

Together with his wife Natalie, they are blessed with four beautiful children: Isabella Monet, Ava Rae, Michael Alexander Todd Jr, and Gia Joy. The happy family lives in Tusla, Oklahoma.

Michael Todd's transformation church

Todd was appointed senior pastor of the Transformation Church by Bishop Gary McIntosh in February 2015. His wife was appointed co-pastor.

In 2016, they gained massive influence and the ability to reach millions of people globally due to their moving sermons.

Since he was appointed the lead pastor, pastor Mike has made significant strides in the church. He added a second service to accommodate the excess crowds and maintain consistency.

Pastor Todd and Natalie are highly sought-after speakers and leaders who have ministered and spoken in many local and international churches and events. They also lead the Transformation Church, which reaches over 5,000 in physical attendance and over 20,000 live online weekly.

Michael and Natalie are blessed with four beautiful children. Photo: @Todd (modified by author)

Michael Todd's books

Pastor Todd is known for the popular sermon series Relationship Goals and Crazy Faith, which greatly influenced him and his wife and inspired his books.

Besides preaching and music production, Michael is also an author. He was once the number one New York Times Bestselling Author of Relationship Goals. Below are some of his books:

Crazy Faith Workbook: It's Only Crazy Until It Happens

Relationship Goals: How to Win at Dating, Marriage, and Sex

Relationship Goals Challenge: Thirty Days from Good to Great

Todd is famous as the lead pastor at the Transformation Church in Tusla, Oklahoma. Photo: @Todd (modified by author)

What is Michael Todd's net worth?

The celebrated pastor has a net worth estimated at $5 million. His income comes from his pastoral work and his best-selling books. Todd has accumulated good fortune but prefers a modest lifestyle.

When did Michael Todd become the pastor of Transformation Church?

Pastor Michael and his wife Natalie have been the lead pastors of Transformation Church, based in Tulsa, since February 2015. The founding Pastor, Gary McIntosh, entrusted them with the church after 15 years of operation.

Who owns Transformation Church?

Pastor Michael Todd leads the church. He took the reigns at Transformation with his wife, Natalie, in 2015.

Above is everything you need to know about pastor Michael Todd of the Transformation Church based in Tusla. Together with his wife, their philosophy is to represent God to the lost and found for Transformation in Christ.

