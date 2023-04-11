Who is Andrew Wiggins' wife, Mychal Johnson, and what does she do for a living?

Even though most people assume Mychal Johnson is Andrew Wiggins' wife, that is untrue. Andrew has never been married. Mychal is his long-term girlfriend and mother to his two children. So, who is she?

Mychal Johnson's future in basketball was cut short by a series of injuries. Photo: @22wiggins and @mycoool (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Andrew Wiggins is an accomplished Canadian basketball player famous for his affiliation with the Golden State Warriors. He kicked off his NBA career in 2014, and since then, he has received media attention thanks to his thriving career. His love life has also attracted public attention.

Mychal Johnson's profile summary and bio

Full name Mychal Johnson Gender Female Date of birth 21st November 1995 Age 27 years (as of April 2023) Birthday 21st November Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Huntington, West Virginia, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Height 172 cm or 5'8" Weight 56 kg or 123 lbs Education Bachelor's degree in Business Administration Alma mater University of Notre Dame Marital status Unmarried Partner Andrew Wiggins (2013-to date) Children 2 (Amyah Wiggins and Alayah Milan Wiggins) Parents Scott Johnson and Holli Johnson Siblings Maki, Maria and Mychelle Famous as Famous as Andrew Wiggins' 'wife' Social media TikTok Twitter Instagram Facebook

Who is Mychal Johnson?

At 28 years, Andrew Wiggins has registered impressive statics, and his rich career background often sees him topping the headlines, and Mychal gets public attention by extension. Go through these details as they answer the question, who is Andrew Wiggins' lover?

Mychal Johnson's age

She is 27 years as of April 2023. She was born on 21st November 1995 to an African-American family in Huntington, West Virginia, USA. Her partner was born on 23rd February 1995 and is 28 years.

Andrew Wiggins and Mychal Johnson are not legally married. Photo: @mycoool_ (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Andrew Wiggins' wife's nationality

She was born in West Virginia, USA. Therefore, Mychal Johnson's nationality is American, and she belongs to the African-American ethnic group.

Mychal Johnson's sisters

Johnson was born to a family of four kids and is the eldest. She grew up alongside her sisters, Maki, Maria and Mychelle. Mychelle is a former basketball player affiliated with the Marshall University basketball team. Scott, their father, is the head coach of the West Virginia Thunder AAU Team.

Education

Mychal completed her high school at St Joseph High School in Huntington, West Virginia. By then, she had commenced her basketball career and had a promising future playing the game. She joined the University of Notre Dame for her A levels and graduated with a bachelor's degree in Business Administration in 2018.

Mychal Johnson's height

She is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 56 kg. Her long black hair and dark brown eyes complement her athletically toned body.

Mychal Johnson is rumoured to have cheated on Andrew with his best friend. Photo: @mycoool_ (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Mychal Johnson's husband

Does Andrew Wiggins have a wife? No, he does not. He has dated Mychal Johnson since 2013. They have made several public appearances together. They have also shared photos on their Instagram accounts. Furthermore, they have two daughters together.

Mychal Johnson's children

How many kids does Wiggins have? The couple is graciously raising their two daughters together. Their eldest, Amyah Wiggins, was born on 11th October 2018, while Alayah Milan Wiggins, their youngest, was born on 15th April 2021. They often share snippets of their babies' milestones on social media.

Mychal Johnson's WNBA career

Andrew Wiggins' partner was born to a family that adored athletics. She started as a gymnast when she was younger and later switched to basketball. She joined her high school team, and her exemplary performance earned her a spot in the school's team.

Mychal played in the University of Notre Dame basketball team, registering significant stats every season. She was on the Fighting Irish women's basketball roster. She also played for the WV Thunder basketball team in the Amateur Athletic Union under her father's coaching.

In the course of her basketball career progression, Mychall suffered significant setbacks. She had multiple injuries that eventually deterred her from going pro as a basketball player. Although she quit, it is unclear what she does for a living. Some sources allude that she is a real estate agent, while others insinuate that she is an entrepreneur.

Andrew Wiggins #22 of the Golden State Warriors handles the ball during the first half of the NBA game at Footprint Center on 30th November 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. Photo: @Christian Petersen

Source: Getty Images

Why is Wiggins out for the Warriors?

Andrew Wiggins' absence from the NBA games since mid-February 2023 has raised speculations about his whereabouts. According to the Golden State Warriors' statement, the star is not appearing for "personal reasons".

On the contrary, Mychal has been stirring speculation through her posts on social media. On 26th March 2023, she shared a cryptic TikTok video saying she does not care what others think of her. She also shared posted on Mychal Johnson's Twitter account, saying,

Do not believe everything you read on social media.

Mychal Johnson's husband's co-players have also remained mum about his situation. Neither has Andrew hinted at what is happening, although there is a prevalent rumour that his wife has been cheating on him with his best friend. Steve Kerr, his coach, weighed in on Wiggins' situation, saying,

There is hope, but it is, I guess, indefinite; it is also appropriate because we do not know.

We would love to have him and hope that that does happen because we want to be whole, and I am sure he wants to be a part of this,

But when he walks in the door, it will be when it is the right time for him. That is kind of the expectation at this point.

A publication by The Athletic hinted that an anonymous Warriors player said,

What he is dealing with is some real (expletive).

These details about Mychal Johnson, popularly known as Andrew Wiggins' wife, take you through her life and snippets of her partners' life. Speculations around Andrew's absence from NBA matches continue to raise eyebrows. Mychal has equally been throwing hints at what could be up.

READ ALSO: Who is Lamar Jackson's daughter with Jaime Taylor? Meet Milan

Briefly.co.za compiled exciting details about Lamar Jackson's daughter with Jaime Taylor, Milan. How old is Milan? Are her parents married?

Lamar Jackson has carved a successful career as an NFL player. Besides his successful career and fame, he is a proud father. In 2021, he let the world in on that aspect of his life, although he later deleted his daughter's photo. How old is she in 2023?

Source: Briefly News