Who is Lamar Jackson's daughter with Jaime Taylor? Meet Milan

Lamar Jackson teased his social media followers in 2021 when he shared a now-deleted photo of his daughter on Instagram. The picture, which the star posted during the 2021 Halloween, made fans heavily interested in his life. So, who is Lamar Jackson's daughter with Jamie Taylor?

Lamar Jackson's daughter, Lani, and her dad. Photo: @Patrick Smith (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Lamar Jackson has amassed millions of fans on social media thanks to his prowess in the NFL. Besides his career success, he is also a proud father to Milan. How old is she?

Profile summary and bio

Full name Milan Jackson Gender Gender Female Date of birth 4th January 2021 Age 2 years (as of March 2023) Birthday 4th January Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth USA Nationality American Ethnicity Afro-American Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Parents Lamar Jackson and Jamie Taylor Grandparents Felicia Jones and Lamar Jackson Sr.

When was Lamar Jackson's daughter born?

As of March 2023, Lamar Jackson's daughter's age is two years. She was born on 4th January 2021 in the USA, although details about her birthplace are not publicly available.

What is Lamar Jackson's daughter's name?

Lamar Jackson's baby's birth name is Milan, and she is presumed to have taken her father's surname, Jackson.

How many children did Lamar Jackson have?

As of March 2023, the American footballer has one child. He is very tight-lipped about his life; therefore, there are no records of him having another child or children besides his daughter.

Lamar Jackson

Lamar Demeatrice Jackson was born to Lamar Jackson Snr and Felicia Jones on 7th January 1997 in Georgia, USA. He has two sisters and a younger brother, and they grew up together in Pompano Beach, Florida. His father succumbed to a heart attack when he was 8; hence, the four siblings grew up under Lamar Jackson's mom's care and had to attend public schools in the poverty-stricken region of Pompano Beach.

Demeatrice perfected his skill in high school, where he thrived as a quarterback. His prowess attracted college offers from institutions such as Clemson, Auburn, Florida and Louisville and programs such as Mashall, Western Kentucky and Akron.

Demeatrice's NFL debut was in 2018, and even though draft experts questioned his skills, he is considered the best running quarterback in the NFL. As of 2023, he is affiliated with the Baltimore Ravens of the National Football League.

The Baltimore Ravens quarterback during a game in November 2022 at TIAA Bank Field. Photo: @David Rosenblum

Source: Getty Images

Lamar Jackson's baby mama

If you have been following the NFL star's life, you may have spotted a familiar female figure by his side. Jamie Taylor is the quarterback's girlfriend. His fans curiously wish to know if she is Lamar Jackson's wife.

The NFL star and Taylor met in 2017 at the University of Louisville. Therefore, 2023 marks their sixth year as a couple. They started dating during the star's early career days, and Taylor has been with him throughout his major career milestones.

The two are lovers and friends who influence each other positively. In a 2019 interview, Taylor revealed how much Demeatrice had taught her not to let outside noise define how she feels about herself. She knows how to handle criticism better, thanks to him.

Who is Jamie Taylor?

Jamie Taylor does not have the media footprint her boyfriend enjoys. Therefore, there is hardly any information about her on social media. She is neither on Demeatrice's Instagram nor traceable on Twitter, Facebook and TikTok.

Jamie Taylor is an American nationality of African-American ethnical background.

Baltimore Ravens NFL star celebrates a win over the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in September 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. Photo: @Rey Del Rio

Source: Getty Images

Frequently asked questions

The answers to these questions give a glimpse of the NFL star's life.

How many kids did Lamar Jackson have?

As of March 2023, Demeatrice has one child, Milan, or Lani, as he calls her.

Did Lamar Jackson have a baby?

Yes. the NFL star welcomed his first kid on 4th January 2021.

What is Lamar Jackson's daughter's name?

Her name is Milan or Lani.

As highlighted above, Lamar Jackson and Jamie Taylor are proud and protective parents. They prefer keeping their daughter away from the limelight despite the attention the NFL star commands.

READ ALSO: What is Colin Cowherd's net worth, and how much does he make on The Herd?

Briefly.co.za published eye-opening details about Colin Cowherd's net worth. How much does he rake in annually? Which media company is he affiliated with currently?

Colin Cowherd is an acclaimed American media personality. He was initially affiliated with ESPN, although his career of over two decades came to a sudden end after remarks he made about the Dominican Republic's baseball players. Despite his dramatic exit, Colin found a new home at Fox radio. How much is he worth in 2023?

Source: Briefly News