Who is Jack Black's son Samuel Jason Black? Age, career, profiles, net worth

From the Jumanji franchise to School of Rock, Jack Black has dominated the comedy scene in Hollywood. But all eyes are now on his rising star of a son, Samuel Jason Black. As he follows in his father's footsteps and makes a name for himself in the entertainment world, fans wonder if the apple falls far from the tree.

Actor Jack Black and son Samuel Jason Black arrive at 20th Century Fox's Kung Fu Panda 3 premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre. Photo: Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Who is Samuel Jason Black? He is the eldest son of Hollywood royalty, Jack Black, and he is making a name for himself with his unique entertainment schemes. From his creative vision to his natural talent, here is everything you need to know about the rising star.

Profile summary

Full name Samuel Jason Black Nickname Sammy Gender Male Date of birth 10 June 2006 Age 16 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Caucasian Religion Judaism Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'4" Height in centimetres 162 Weight in pounds 132 Weight in kilograms 60 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Black Mother Tanya Harden Father Jack Black Siblings 1 Relationship status Single

Who is Jack Black's son?

Samuel was born at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. His parents are well-known figures in the entertainment industry. His father is a famous actor, comedian, and musician, while his mother is a musician and an artist.

He has a younger brother named Thomas David. His ethnic origins include German, Irish, Russian Jewish, Scottish, Austrian Jewish, British Jewish, and Cuban ancestry. Although details about his education are not public knowledge due to his parents' efforts to maintain his privacy, he attends a high school in Los Angeles.

How old is Samuel Jason Black?

Samuel Jason Black's age is 16 as of April 2023. He was born on 10 June 2006.

Jack Black attends the special screening of Universal Pictures' The Super Mario Bros. Movie at Regal LA Live in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Leon Bennett/FilmMagi

Samuel Jason Black's height is 5 feet 4 inches and weighs around 60 kilograms. With black eyes and brown hair, he proudly embraces his American nationality and Jewish heritage, practising Judaism as his religion.

Samuel Jason Black's movies

Although not yet a full-fledged actor like his father, Samuel Jason Black is following in his dad's footsteps and pursuing a career in acting. His acting debut came in 2016 when he was ten years of age. He landed his first role as the voice actor of Rabbit Villager in the animated blockbuster movie Kung Fu Panda 3. The film raked in a whopping $521 million at the box office.

Samuel's father was also in the movie as the main character, alongside Bryan Cranston, Dustin Hoffman, and Angelina Jolie.

Aside from acting, Samuel is exploring his parents' musical legacy, as he reportedly joins a band. Samuel Jason Black's band is called Band Black. He is the lead vocalist and guitarist.

Who are Samuel Jason Black's parents?

His father is American actor, comedian, and musician Thomas Jacob Black. What made Jack Black famous? He has been featured in high-class movies like High Fidelity, released in 2000; School of Rock, released in 2003; and The House with a Clock in Its Walls, released in 2018.

As a musician, he is the lead singer and guitarist for the comedy rock/hard rock band Tenacious D with Kyle Gass. The group has released four albums, including Post-Apocalypto and Rize of the Fenix.

The rising star's mother is Tanya Haden. Who is Tanya Haden? She is a cellist and vocalist and has worked with different Los Angeles area bands, including the Silversun Pickups. Besides music, she also performs and paints. After studying experimental animation, Haden graduated with an MFA from the California Institute of the Arts.

Samuel's parents met while schooling at Crossroads, a private high school in Santa Monica, California. They started dating in April 2005 before they eventually tied the knot at a private wedding event in Big Sur, California.

Social media engagement

The rising star was familiar with social media and gained a significant following of over 101,000 fans on his Instagram account. Samuel Jason Black's Instagram account username was @Sammyblack until it disappeared, leaving fans curious about his current social media activities.

Samuel Jason Black's father, Jack, attends a special Universal Pictures' The Super Mario Bros. Movie screening at Regal LA Live in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Kayla Oaddams/WireImage

Nevertheless, Samuel frequently appears on his father's gaming YouTube channel, JablinskiGames, which has become his most well-known work. Launched in 2019, the channel released nearly 80 videos with an impressive following of 4.82 million subscribers and 15 million views.

As the channel primarily focuses on gaming, Samuel Jason Black regularly features in the content, showcasing his love for gaming and entertaining fans alongside his dad.

Net worth

Samuel's exact net worth is still being determined. How much does Jack Black have? Jack Black's net worth is alleged to be $50 million. Tanya Haden's net worth is estimated at $3 million.

Samuel Jason Black knows he will have big shoes to fill in the future to keep the Black family name alive in the entertainment world. Although still young, he wastes no time and relishes the challenge. His unique sense of style and creativity makes the future bright for him.

