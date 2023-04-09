Who is the son of Emily and David Alan Hornsby, Henry Lamar Hornsby?

Henry Lamar Hornsby is the first child and son of Emily and David Alan Hornsby. He was born into a family of renowned entertainment figures; hence, he has captured the hearts of many fans. With his charming smile and curious nature, he is likely to make a name for himself in the entertainment industry, following in the footsteps of his talented parents.

Henry Lamar Hornsby achieved fame even before his birth. His father is a skilled actor renowned for portraying defrocked priest Matthew "Rickety Cricket" Mara on the FX comedy series, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia. His mother is also a celebrated actress known for her role as Dr Temperance Brennan in the popular TV series Bones.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Henry Lamar Hornsby Gender Male Date of birth 21 September 2011 Age 11 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Santa Monica, California, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Caucasian Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Mother Emily Erin Deschanel Father David Alan Hornsby Sibling 1

Early life

The celebrity kid was born on 21 September 2011 in Santa Monica, California, in the United States of America. Henry Lamar Hornsby's age as of April 2023 is 11 years. He was born under the zodiac sign Virgo.

Henry Lamar Hornsby's nationality

He is American and of Caucasian descent. Henry Lamar Hornsby's height and weight as of now are unknown.

Henry Lamar Hornsby's education

It is unknown which school he attends, but he may have been enrolled in a private school as a young child. He has not chosen a career path and lives a luxurious childhood under his parents' care.

Henry Lamar Hornsby's parents

His father, David Alan Hornsby, is a famous actor, producer, screenwriter, and voice-over artist. He was born on 1 December 1975 in Newport News, Virginia. As a notable figure in Hollywood, he has produced and appeared in several television shows and movies as an actor and voice artist. Some of his known works are:

How To Be A Gentleman

Good Girls

The Joe Schmo Show

Ben 10

Sanjay and Craig

Pearl Harbor

Fanboy & Chum Chum

Minority Report

The boy's mother, Emily Erin Deschanel, is an American actress and television and film producer.

What ethnicity is Emily Deschanel?

She is of French, Swiss, Dutch, Irish and English ancestry. She was born in Los Angeles, California, USA, on 11 October 1976. Emily's father, Craig Deschanel, is a renowned film director and cinematographer, and her mother, Mary Jo, was an actress in the 1990s. Emily also has a younger sister, a well-known actress named Zooey Deschanel.

In her career, she has also appeared in movies and television series, including:

It Could Happen To You

Rose Red

Sleepy Hollow

Cold Mountain

The Alamo

Hornsby tied the knot with actress Emily Deschanel on 25 September 2010 in Pacific Palisades, California. The couple welcomed their first child, Henry Lamar, a year later, and four years after that, on 8 June 2015, they had their second son, Calvin.

What happened to Emily Deschanel?

She noted that after being featured in Bones for 12 years, she was burnt out. In her words, she said:

Honestly, I was burned out. I’m lucky enough that I don’t have to take every job, and my husband [David Hornsby] works, as well. So, I’m in a really privileged, wonderful position.

Her preference is to explore different things and avoid whatever takes her away from her family too much.

Henry Lamar Hornsby's net worth

He does not possess an individual net worth but benefits from his parents' wealth. His father's net worth is $10 million, while his mother's is alleged to be $30 million. The pair has accumulated this wealth from their successful careers in the entertainment industry.

Henry Lamar Hornsby gained popularity due to his association with famous family members. He has attracted the attention of fans, who anticipate that he will enter the entertainment industry and surpass his parents' achievements shortly.

