List of 20 best private schools in Johannesburg in 2023
Education is one of the most priceless gifts for children. They need good schools that offer quality education. Johannesburg is among SA cities with institutions you could consider enrolling your kids in. Discover some of the best private schools in Johannesburg below.
The school environment you choose for your kids impacts their academic and extracurricular performance, behaviour, psychology, and so on. Therefore, research centres of learning to ensure that the school you pick nurtures children into adults who benefit society.
The best private schools in Johannesburg
Education influences the future of any society, family, and child. If you are seeking affordable private schools in Johannesburg, look no further than institutions listed below:
1. Charterhouse School
- Address: 10 Erasmus Road, Radiokop, Honeydew, 2040
- Tel: (011) 475 4185 / (011) 475 6809 / (072) 537 1178
- Email: admissions@charterhouse.co.za
- Website: www.charterhouse.co.za
Charterhouse is one of the oldest centres of learning in the country. It started in 1976 and has three campuses offering different education levels. The institution has a good reputation for co-curricular activities that benefit the kid's growth. Some activities pupils can engage in at Charterhouse Schools include cricket, hockey, and softball.
2. Kingsmead College
- Address: Entrance in Tottenham Avenue, Opposite the Rosebank Gautrain Station, 132 Oxford Rd, Rosebank, Johannesburg, 2121, South Africa
- PO Box: 528, Saxonwold, Johannesburg, 2132
- Emails: senior@kingsmead.co.za, junior@kingsmead.co.za
- Senior school Tel: +27 11 731 7300
- Senior school Fax: +27 11 731-7399
- Junior school Tel: +27 11 731 7400
- Junior school Fax: +27 11 731-7499
- Website: kingsmead.co.za
Kingsmead College is also among the best private high schools in Johannesburg. This Christian elementary & high school was founded in 1934 and is only for girls. One thing that makes Kingsmead College an excellent option for your child is its quality co-curricular programmes like hockey, swimming, water polo, and netball.
3. Brescia House School
- Address: 14 Sloane St, Bryanston, Sandton, 2191, South Africa
- PO Box: 67019, Bryanston 2021, South Africa
- Tel: +27 (0)11 706 7404
- Email: admissions@brescia.co.za
- Website: www.brescia.co.za
Brescia House School produces socially all-rounded girls. It also has an accommodating student-teacher ratio. Hence you are assured that the teachers discover the strengths of the students. Moreover, Brescia House School has modern facilities for swimming and other co-curricular activities.
4. Japari School
- Address: 1 Dundalk Avenue, Parkview, Johannesburg
- Tel: (011) 646-2132
- Email: info@japari.co.za
- Website: japari.co.za
Japari School was established in 1966. The long-denominational and multicultural remedial school serves Grade 1 to Grade 7 learners. Japari School spots and mentors talents in learners. It has enough resources for music, arts, and sports activities. isiZulu classes are also available.
5. St Mary's School, Waverley
- Address: 55 Athol Street, Waverley 2090, Johannesburg, South Africa
- P O Box: 981, Highlands North 2037, Johannesburg, South Africa
- Admissions Tel: +27 11 531 1800
- Admissions email: admissions@stmary.co.za
- Website: www.stmarysschool.co.za
St Mary's School is an Anglican boarding school for girls. The institute was established in 1888, and teachers here use English as a primary language of instruction. It is one of Johannesburg's oldest schools and among the top schools in Gauteng. Be assured that your daughter will find a home at St Mary's School, Waverley.
6. Roedean School
- Address: Princess of Wales Terrace, Parktown, 2193, South Africa
- PO Box: Private Bag X3031, Houghton, 2041, South Africa
- Junior school admissions email: pgesha@roedeanschool.co.za
- Junior school admissions Tel: +27 11 647 3270
- Senior school admissions email: lvanbiljon@roedeanschool.co.za
- Senior school admissions Tel: +27 11 647 3202
- Website: www.roedeanschool.co.za
Roedean School is one of the oldest Christian schools in Joburg. What started as a sister school currently has over 800 students. Roedean School believes in building a student's co-curricular abilities as part of education. For that reason, it has well-equipped art facilities and is famous for water polo games.
7. St John’s College
- Address: St David Road, Houghton, 2198, Johannesburg, South Africa
- Admissions Tel: 010 492 0300
- Admissions email: admissions@stjohnscollege.co.za
- Website: www.stjohnscollege.co.za
St John’s College was established in 1898, primarily for boys. It is one of the oldest Anglican private primary schools in Johannesburg. It uses the South African educational curriculum and has a college section offering A-level education to girls and boys. Besides academics, St John’s College has various co-curricular activities, including water polo, golf, and rugby.
8. Bellavista School
- Address: 35 Wingfield Ave, Birdhaven, Johannesburg, 2196, South Africa
- Tel: +2711 788 5454
- Email: secretary@bellavistaschool.co.za
- Website: bellavista.org.za
Bellavista School is a small remedial school in Johannesburg, Gauteng. It is about 54 years old and has an excellent learner-teacher ratio. Each pupil gets a multi-disciplinary team that monitors, assesses, and personalizes their learning programmes. The team might include a Remedial Therapist, an Occupational Therapist, a Speech Therapist, a Psychologist, and an experienced teacher. Bellavista School also has enough sports coaches and facilitators.
9. St David’s Marist Inanda
- Address: 36 Rivonia Rd, Inanda, Sandton
- PO Box: 55026, Northlands, 2116
- Admissions: admissions@stdavids.co.za
- High school: +27 (0)11 215 7600, college@stdavids.co.za
- Prep school: +27 (0)11 215 7600, prep@stdavids.co.za
- Pre-prep school: +27 (0)11 215 7620, mendesa@stdavids.co.za
- Website: www.stdavids.co.za
St David's Marist Inanda is a Catholic-based institution with over 1000 students. It has massive classrooms, a library, and other facilities. St David’s Marist Inanda has invested in water polo, rugby, cricket, and other co-curricular activities.
10. St Peter’s Girls Prep School
- Address: 105 Witkoppen Rd, Paulshof, Johannesburg, South Africa
- Tel: +27 (0)11 367 6631
- Email: girlsreception@stpeters.co.za
- Website: www.stpeters.co.za
St Peter’s Girls Prep School is an affordable private school in Johannesburg. The school teaches Grades 0 to 7 students and is grounded in the Anglican faith. St Peter’s Girls has a rich academic, sporting, and cultural curriculum. It offers music classes and has well-established facilities for the netball court, rock climbing, and other extracurricular activities.
11. St Teresa's School
- Address: 18 Keyes Ave, Rosebank, Johannesburg, 2196, South Africa
- Tel: 011 442 6235
- Email: stteresas@stteresas.co.za
- Website: www.stteresas.co.za
St Teresa's School stands out among private schools in South Africa. It started in 1930 at a garage in Keyes Avenue, Rosebank, with three Sisters of Mercy and five pupils. St Teresa’s School now has a Junior Primary (Grade 000 - Grade 3), Senior Primary (Grade 4 - Grade 7), and High School (Grade 8 - Grade 12) section.
12. The Mustard Seed Christian school
- Address: 17 Benray St. Reuven, Johannesburg 2190
- Tel: 011-683-5200
- Email: info@tmsca.net
- Website: www.tmsca.net
The Mustard Seed Christian School was established in the 1960s. It is among the most affordable private schools in Johannesburg South. The institute nurtured children academically and in other growth aspects for over fifty years. The Mustard Seed Christian School encourages parents, teachers, and children to form a strong academic family and foundation for learners.
13. Star college
- Address: 46 Wingfield Avenue, Birdhaven, Johannesburg
- Tel: 0114478711
- Email: info@myhorizon.org
- Website: starcollege.co.za
If you are looking for affordable private high schools in Johannesburg, consider Star College. It is among English-speaking schools with excellent reviews. It boasts of having a team of well-trained teachers that guarantees a high standard of education.
14. Leeuwenhof Akademie
- Address: Geldenhuis Rd & Anton St, Bedfordview, Johannesburg, 2008, South Africa
- Tel: (011) 622 1806/7
- Fax: 086 427 9180
- Website: www.leeuwenhof.co.za
Leeuwenhof Akademie is an Afrikaans Christian Private School in the East Rand. The institute has a caring culture, outstanding academic achievements, and exemplary co-curriculum successes. The sports, cultural, and social events at Leeuwenhof Akademie are the best for learners.
15. St. Martin's School
- Pre-Preparatory school address: East Road, The Hill, Johannesburg, 2190
- Tel: +27 11 435 0380 / +27 11 435 7398
- Preparatory school address: East Road, The Hill, Johannesburg, 2190
- Tel: +27 11 435 0380 / +27 11 435 7398
- High school address: 114 Victoria Street, Rosettenville, Johannesburg, 2190
- Tel: +27 11 435 7303 or +27 11 435 0735/6/7
- Website: www.stmartin.co.za
St. Martin's school is one of the top schools in Gauteng. Even though it is not a church-based institution, it incorporates Christian standards in its curriculum to ensure that it brings up morally upright students. Consider St Martin's School when seeking cheap private schools in Johannesburg.
16. Eastridge Christian School
- Address: 89 Silwood Road, Bramley, Gauteng, 2090
- Tel: 011 440 6900 / 011 010 7250
- Cell: 083 377 2921
- Email: info@eastridgechristianschool.co.za
- Website: eastridgechristianschool.co.za
Eastridge Christian School provides affordable and high-standard education to all. The school accommodates learners from all cultures of South Africa from Grade R to Grade 12. Eastridge Christian School has around 400 students.
17. Redhill School
- Address: 20 Summit Rd, Morningside, Sandton, 2057, South Africa
- Tel: +27 11 783 4707
- Email: info@redhill.co.za
- Admissions email: admissions@redhill.co.za
- Website: www.redhill.co.za
Redhill School is an English-medium school offering IEB and IB (International Baccalaureate) qualifications. It is not church-based and has a rich history of around 113 years. Redhill School has been among the best-performing schools in Johannesburg for over 30 years.
18. Assumption Convent School
Address: Mullins Rd, Malvern East, Germiston, 1401, South Africa
- PO Box: 752127, Garden View, 2047
- Tel: +27 11 616 5053
- Email: admin@assumptionconvent.co.za
- Website: www.assumptionconvent.co.za
Assumption Convent School believes in letting students balance their academics and co-curricular activities. It is a Catholic school for girls and accommodates pre-grade to grade 12 students, and teachers at Assumption Convent School foster self-discipline and responsibility in learners.
19. The Ridge School
- Address: 26 Woolston Rd, Westcliff, Randburg, 2193, South Africa
- Tel: 011 481 5800
- Email: info@ridgeschool.co.za
- Website: ridgeschool.co.za
The Ridge School is among the top boys' preparatory schools in SA. The institution was established in 1919 at Westcliff ridge on 19 acres. The Ridge School has a healthy and caring environment to support a child's growth and guide his inner strengths and talents.
20. SAHETI School
- Address: Bedfordview, Civin Drive, Senderwood, Johannesburg, South Africa
- Tel: 011 479 3700
- Website: www.saheti.co.za
SAHETI School was established in 1974. The school has a dynamic and innovative approach to education. Its enviable sports facilities cater for a wide variety of activities. SAHETI School enrols about 1300 boys and girls across its playschool, pre-primary, primary, and high school.
You can always contact these best private schools in Johannesburg for more inquiries. Take time to compare fees, facilities, academic programs, etc. Furthermore, choose a learning institution that values education and talent. A child's future is more secure when they work on both their talents and academics.
