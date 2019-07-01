List of 20 best private schools in Johannesburg in 2023

Education is one of the most priceless gifts for children. They need good schools that offer quality education. Johannesburg is among SA cities with institutions you could consider enrolling your kids in. Discover some of the best private schools in Johannesburg below.

The school environment you choose for your kids impacts their academic and extracurricular performance, behaviour, psychology, and so on. Therefore, research centres of learning to ensure that the school you pick nurtures children into adults who benefit society.

The best private schools in Johannesburg

Education influences the future of any society, family, and child. If you are seeking affordable private schools in Johannesburg, look no further than institutions listed below:

1. Charterhouse School

Address: 10 Erasmus Road, Radiokop, Honeydew, 2040

10 Erasmus Road, Radiokop, Honeydew, 2040 Tel: (011) 475 4185 / (011) 475 6809 / (072) 537 1178

(011) 475 4185 / (011) 475 6809 / (072) 537 1178 Email: admissions@charterhouse.co.za

admissions@charterhouse.co.za Website: www.charterhouse.co.za

Charterhouse is one of the oldest centres of learning in the country. It started in 1976 and has three campuses offering different education levels. The institution has a good reputation for co-curricular activities that benefit the kid's growth. Some activities pupils can engage in at Charterhouse Schools include cricket, hockey, and softball.

2. Kingsmead College

Address: Entrance in Tottenham Avenue, Opposite the Rosebank Gautrain Station, 132 Oxford Rd, Rosebank, Johannesburg, 2121, South Africa

Entrance in Tottenham Avenue, Opposite the Rosebank Gautrain Station, 132 Oxford Rd, Rosebank, Johannesburg, 2121, South Africa PO Box: 528, Saxonwold, Johannesburg, 2132

528, Saxonwold, Johannesburg, 2132 Emails: senior@kingsmead.co.za, junior@kingsmead.co.za

senior@kingsmead.co.za, junior@kingsmead.co.za Senior school Tel: +27 11 731 7300

+27 11 731 7300 Senior school Fax: +27 11 731-7399

+27 11 731-7399 Junior school Tel: +27 11 731 7400

+27 11 731 7400 Junior school Fax: +27 11 731-7499

+27 11 731-7499 Website: kingsmead.co.za

Kingsmead College is also among the best in Johannesburg. This Christian elementary & high school was founded in 1934 and is only for girls. One thing that makes Kingsmead College an excellent option for your child is its quality co-curricular programmes like hockey, swimming, water polo, and netball.

3. Brescia House School

Address: 14 Sloane St, Bryanston, Sandton, 2191, South Africa

14 Sloane St, Bryanston, Sandton, 2191, South Africa PO Box: 67019, Bryanston 2021, South Africa

67019, Bryanston 2021, South Africa Tel: +27 (0)11 706 7404

+27 (0)11 706 7404 Email: admissions@brescia.co.za

admissions@brescia.co.za Website: www.brescia.co.za

Brescia House School produces socially all-rounded girls. It also has an accommodating student-teacher ratio. Hence you are assured that the teachers discover the strengths of the students. Moreover, Brescia House School has modern facilities for swimming and other co-curricular activities.

4. Japari School

Address: 1 Dundalk Avenue, Parkview, Johannesburg

1 Dundalk Avenue, Parkview, Johannesburg Tel: (011) 646-2132

(011) 646-2132 Email: info@japari.co.za

info@japari.co.za Website: japari.co.za

Japari School was established in 1966. The long-denominational and multicultural remedial school serves Grade 1 to Grade 7 learners. Japari School spots and mentors talents in learners. It has enough resources for music, arts, and sports activities. isiZulu classes are also available.

5. St Mary's School, Waverley

Address: 55 Athol Street, Waverley 2090, Johannesburg, South Africa

55 Athol Street, Waverley 2090, Johannesburg, South Africa P O Box: 981, Highlands North 2037, Johannesburg, South Africa

981, Highlands North 2037, Johannesburg, South Africa Admissions Tel: +27 11 531 1800

+27 11 531 1800 Admissions email: admissions@stmary.co.za

admissions@stmary.co.za Website: www.stmarysschool.co.za

St Mary's School is an Anglican boarding school for girls. The institute was established in 1888, and teachers here use English as a primary language of instruction. It is one of Johannesburg's oldest schools and among the top schools in Gauteng. Be assured that your daughter will find a home at St Mary's School, Waverley.

6. Roedean School

Address: Princess of Wales Terrace, Parktown, 2193, South Africa

Princess of Wales Terrace, Parktown, 2193, South Africa PO Box: Private Bag X3031, Houghton, 2041, South Africa

Private Bag X3031, Houghton, 2041, South Africa Junior school admissions email: pgesha@roedeanschool.co.za

pgesha@roedeanschool.co.za Junior school admissions Tel: +27 11 647 3270

+27 11 647 3270 Senior school admissions email: lvanbiljon@roedeanschool.co.za

lvanbiljon@roedeanschool.co.za Senior school admissions Tel: +27 11 647 3202

+27 11 647 3202 Website: www.roedeanschool.co.za

Roedean School is one of the oldest Christian schools in Joburg. What started as a sister school currently has over 800 students. Roedean School believes in building a student's co-curricular abilities as part of education. For that reason, it has well-equipped art facilities and is famous for water polo games.

7. St John’s College

Address: St David Road, Houghton, 2198, Johannesburg, South Africa

St David Road, Houghton, 2198, Johannesburg, South Africa Admissions Tel: 010 492 0300

010 492 0300 Admissions email: admissions@stjohnscollege.co.za

admissions@stjohnscollege.co.za Website: www.stjohnscollege.co.za

St John’s College was established in 1898, primarily for boys. It is one of the oldest Anglican private primary schools in Johannesburg. It uses the South African educational curriculum and has a college section offering A-level education to girls and boys. Besides academics, St John’s College has various co-curricular activities, including water polo, golf, and rugby.

8. Bellavista School

Address: 35 Wingfield Ave, Birdhaven, Johannesburg, 2196, South Africa

35 Wingfield Ave, Birdhaven, Johannesburg, 2196, South Africa Tel: +2711 788 5454

+2711 788 5454 Email: secretary@bellavistaschool.co.za

secretary@bellavistaschool.co.za Website: bellavista.org.za

Bellavista School is a small remedial school in Johannesburg, Gauteng. It is about 54 years old and has an excellent learner-teacher ratio. Each pupil gets a multi-disciplinary team that monitors, assesses, and personalizes their learning programmes. The team might include a Remedial Therapist, an Occupational Therapist, a Speech Therapist, a Psychologist, and an experienced teacher. Bellavista School also has enough sports coaches and facilitators.

9. St David’s Marist Inanda

Address: 36 Rivonia Rd, Inanda, Sandton

36 Rivonia Rd, Inanda, Sandton PO Box: 55026, Northlands, 2116

55026, Northlands, 2116 Admissions: admissions@stdavids.co.za

admissions@stdavids.co.za High school: +27 (0)11 215 7600, college@stdavids.co.za

+27 (0)11 215 7600, college@stdavids.co.za Prep school: +27 (0)11 215 7600, prep@stdavids.co.za

+27 (0)11 215 7600, prep@stdavids.co.za Pre-prep school: +27 (0)11 215 7620, mendesa@stdavids.co.za

+27 (0)11 215 7620, mendesa@stdavids.co.za Website: www.stdavids.co.za

St David's Marist Inanda is a Catholic-based institution with over 1000 students. It has massive classrooms, a library, and other facilities. St David’s Marist Inanda has invested in water polo, rugby, cricket, and other co-curricular activities.

10. St Peter’s Girls Prep School

Address: 105 Witkoppen Rd, Paulshof, Johannesburg, South Africa

105 Witkoppen Rd, Paulshof, Johannesburg, South Africa Tel: +27 (0)11 367 6631

+27 (0)11 367 6631 Email: girlsreception@stpeters.co.za

girlsreception@stpeters.co.za Website: www.stpeters.co.za

St Peter’s Girls Prep School is an affordable private school in Johannesburg. The school teaches Grades 0 to 7 students and is grounded in the Anglican faith. St Peter’s Girls has a rich academic, sporting, and cultural curriculum. It offers music classes and has well-established facilities for the netball court, rock climbing, and other extracurricular activities.

11. St Teresa's School

Address: 18 Keyes Ave, Rosebank, Johannesburg, 2196, South Africa

18 Keyes Ave, Rosebank, Johannesburg, 2196, South Africa Tel: 011 442 6235

011 442 6235 Email: stteresas@stteresas.co.za

stteresas@stteresas.co.za Website: www.stteresas.co.za

St Teresa's School stands out among private schools in South Africa. It started in 1930 at a garage in Keyes Avenue, Rosebank, with three Sisters of Mercy and five pupils. St Teresa’s School now has a Junior Primary (Grade 000 - Grade 3), Senior Primary (Grade 4 - Grade 7), and High School (Grade 8 - Grade 12) section.

12. The Mustard Seed Christian school

Address: 17 Benray St. Reuven, Johannesburg 2190

17 Benray St. Reuven, Johannesburg 2190 Tel: 011-683-5200

011-683-5200 Email: info@tmsca.net

info@tmsca.net Website: www.tmsca.net

The Mustard Seed Christian School was established in the 1960s. It is among the most affordable private schools in Johannesburg South. The institute nurtured children academically and in other growth aspects for over fifty years. The Mustard Seed Christian School encourages parents, teachers, and children to form a strong academic family and foundation for learners.

13. Star college

Address: 46 Wingfield Avenue, Birdhaven, Johannesburg

46 Wingfield Avenue, Birdhaven, Johannesburg Tel: 0114478711

0114478711 Email: info@myhorizon.org

info@myhorizon.org Website: starcollege.co.za

If you are looking for affordable private high schools in Johannesburg, consider Star College. It is among English-speaking schools with excellent reviews. It boasts of having a team of well-trained teachers that guarantees a high standard of education.

14. Leeuwenhof Akademie

Address: Geldenhuis Rd & Anton St, Bedfordview, Johannesburg, 2008, South Africa

Geldenhuis Rd & Anton St, Bedfordview, Johannesburg, 2008, South Africa Tel: (011) 622 1806/7

(011) 622 1806/7 Fax: 086 427 9180

086 427 9180 Website: www.leeuwenhof.co.za

Leeuwenhof Akademie is an Afrikaans Christian Private School in the East Rand. The institute has a caring culture, outstanding academic achievements, and exemplary co-curriculum successes. The sports, cultural, and social events at Leeuwenhof Akademie are the best for learners.

15. St. Martin's School

Pre-Preparatory school address: East Road, The Hill, Johannesburg, 2190

East Road, The Hill, Johannesburg, 2190 Tel: +27 11 435 0380 / +27 11 435 7398

+27 11 435 0380 / +27 11 435 7398 Preparatory school address: East Road, The Hill, Johannesburg, 2190

East Road, The Hill, Johannesburg, 2190 Tel: +27 11 435 0380 / +27 11 435 7398

+27 11 435 0380 / +27 11 435 7398 High school address: 114 Victoria Street, Rosettenville, Johannesburg, 2190

114 Victoria Street, Rosettenville, Johannesburg, 2190 Tel: +27 11 435 7303 or +27 11 435 0735/6/7

+27 11 435 7303 or +27 11 435 0735/6/7 Website: www.stmartin.co.za

St. Martin's school is one of the top schools in Gauteng. Even though it is not a church-based institution, it incorporates Christian standards in its curriculum to ensure that it brings up morally upright students. Consider St Martin's School when seeking cheap private schools in Johannesburg.

16. Eastridge Christian School

Address: 89 Silwood Road, Bramley, Gauteng, 2090

89 Silwood Road, Bramley, Gauteng, 2090 Tel: 011 440 6900 / 011 010 7250

011 440 6900 / 011 010 7250 Cell: 083 377 2921

083 377 2921 Email: info@eastridgechristianschool.co.za

info@eastridgechristianschool.co.za Website: eastridgechristianschool.co.za

Eastridge Christian School provides affordable and high-standard education to all. The school accommodates learners from all cultures of South Africa from Grade R to Grade 12. Eastridge Christian School has around 400 students.

17. Redhill School

Address: 20 Summit Rd, Morningside, Sandton, 2057, South Africa

20 Summit Rd, Morningside, Sandton, 2057, South Africa Tel: +27 11 783 4707

+27 11 783 4707 Email: info@redhill.co.za

info@redhill.co.za Admissions email: admissions@redhill.co.za

admissions@redhill.co.za Website: www.redhill.co.za

Redhill School is an English-medium school offering IEB and IB (International Baccalaureate) qualifications. It is not church-based and has a rich history of around 113 years. Redhill School has been among the best-performing schools in Johannesburg for over 30 years.

18. Assumption Convent School

Address: Mullins Rd, Malvern East, Germiston, 1401, South Africa

PO Box: 752127, Garden View, 2047

752127, Garden View, 2047 Tel: +27 11 616 5053

+27 11 616 5053 Email: admin@assumptionconvent.co.za

admin@assumptionconvent.co.za Website: www.assumptionconvent.co.za

Assumption Convent School believes in letting students balance their academics and co-curricular activities. It is a Catholic school for girls and accommodates pre-grade to grade 12 students, and teachers at Assumption Convent School foster self-discipline and responsibility in learners.

19. The Ridge School

Address: 26 Woolston Rd, Westcliff, Randburg, 2193, South Africa

26 Woolston Rd, Westcliff, Randburg, 2193, South Africa Tel: 011 481 5800

011 481 5800 Email: info@ridgeschool.co.za

info@ridgeschool.co.za Website: ridgeschool.co.za

The Ridge School is among the top boys' preparatory schools in SA. The institution was established in 1919 at Westcliff ridge on 19 acres. The Ridge School has a healthy and caring environment to support a child's growth and guide his inner strengths and talents.

20. SAHETI School

Address: Bedfordview, Civin Drive, Senderwood, Johannesburg, South Africa

Bedfordview, Civin Drive, Senderwood, Johannesburg, South Africa Tel: 011 479 3700

011 479 3700 Website: www.saheti.co.za

SAHETI School was established in 1974. The school has a dynamic and innovative approach to education. Its enviable sports facilities cater for a wide variety of activities. SAHETI School enrols about 1300 boys and girls across its playschool, pre-primary, primary, and high school.

You can always contact these best private schools in Johannesburg for more inquiries. Take time to compare fees, facilities, academic programs, etc. Furthermore, choose a learning institution that values education and talent. A child's future is more secure when they work on both their talents and academics.

