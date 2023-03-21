Who are Nelli Tembe's parents? All about her biological parents

After the unexpected death of South African rapper Kiernan Jarryd Forbes, also known as AKA, various online users have sparked discussions with their diverse opinions. Many people suspect that Nelli's father murdered AKA as a retaliatory act for the death of his daughter in April 2021. This has raised many people's curiosity about Nelli Tembe's parents.

Nelli was a 22 years old South African model, singer, social media personality, and entrepreneur. She became famous after she started dating popular rapper AKA. Nelli Tembe's father is a business tycoon and a man of affluence in South Africa. The family became a topic of discussion after the tragic turn of events.

Nelli Tembe's profile summary and bio

Full name Anele Tembe Nickname Nelli Tembe Gender Female Date of birth 11 October 1999 Age 22 years old (at the time of death) Place of birth Durban, KwaZulu- Natal, South Africa Date of death 11 April 2021 Nationality South African Ethnicity Black Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'8" Height in centimetres 173 Weight in kilograms 59 Weight in pounds 130 Eye colour Brown Hair colour Black Mother Lulu Msumi Tembe Father Moses Tembe Siblings 4 School Durban Girls College, University of Cape Town, Jackie Cameron School of Food and Wine Profession Model, social media influencer, chef, singer, entrepreneur Net worth $300,000

Who is Moses Tembe's daughter?

The late youngster, Anele Tembe, was a model, singer, chef, social media influencer, and entrepreneur. She attended the Durban Girls College and later attended the University of Cape Town, where she studied marketing.

As a young girl growing up, she had a passion for cooking, so she enrolled in the Jackie Cameron School of Food & Wine. After a year and a half months of studies, she graduated in 2019 and established her kitchen in Durban.

The late rapper's girlfriend also embarked on a music career by sharing covers of well-known songs on social media, which attracted a following and led to the launch of her debut single, Feeling Good.

With a burning passion for beauty and fashion from a young age, she and her friend Kuhle Adams founded a successful fashion label called 22nd Lane. Aside from this, she was a poet and artist committed to backing philanthropic causes.

When was Anele Tembe born?

The late rapper's girlfriend was born on 11 October 1999 in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa. She was 22 years old at the time of her death in 2021.

Who is Anele Tembe's biological mother?

Her mother's name was the late Lulu Msumi Tembe. She was the first wife of Moses Tembe until her death in 2004 after a brief illness. Before she died, she gave birth to two older siblings of Anele: Vukile and Nosipho.

There were rumours that Moses Tembe's wife committed suicide after the young model's death, but Moses Tembe's son Vukile debunked the rumours.

Following their mother's premature passing, their father tied the knot with Princess Ntandoyesizwe, the daughter of King Goodwill Zwelithini, the 8th monarch of the Zulu nation. They had two offspring, Mbali and Zomatanga, who share a biological father with Nelli.

Who is Moses Tembe?

Nelli Tembe's father is a successful businessman in South Africa. He was born in 1963 in Jozini KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa, but he lived most of his years in Durban. As a scholar, he earned a Bachelor of Arts in public administration and political science from UNISA. He graduated from the University of Cape Town and studied financial management.

In the 80s, the entrepreneur's business thrived in Durban, which later expanded to other cities. He was also in charge of various KwaZulu-Natal projects like Suncoast, Richards Bay Eco Junction, and Point Waterfront. He also supervised retail enterprises and industrial operations such as Elgin Brown, Hamer, and Geochem.

Other organisations he managed and positions he held include the following:

President of the Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry

Vice-Chairman of KZN Business Initiative

Chairman of the eThekwini Community Foundation

Board of Durban Infrastructure Development Trust member

Secretary-General of Inyanga (KZN NAFCOC)

Director of Mazibuye Investments

Director of the Durban International Conference Centre

Deputy Chairman of Phumelela Gaming

Co-Chairman of KZN Growth Coalition and Economic Council.

What happened to Anele Tembe?

On 11 April 2021, the South African model died from injuries she sustained after she fell from the 10th floor of the Pepperclub Hotel in Loop Street, Cape Town. She reportedly stayed in the apartment with her fiancee, rapper AKA.

Many people have speculated it was suicidal, but Moses Tembe's family suspects the rapper for allegedly pushing her down and refusing to attend to her after she fell and gasped for breath. The family reported to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in 2022, alleging that the rapper killed Anele.

Later, on 10 February 2023, AKA and his friend Tebello Motsoane, a chef and entrepreneur, also died in a drive-by shooting in Durban, outside the Wish Restaurant on Florida Road. This raised a lot of specks of dust as many alleged Moses Tembe and his family were responsible for his death.

Is Moses Tembe rich?

Nellie Tembe's rich dad has an alleged estimated net worth of $100 million. On the other hand, his late daughter had an alleged net worth of $1 to $2 million.

Since Nelli's untimely death and the recent death of her ex-boyfriend, there have been a lot of mixed reactions and controversies. Nelli Tembe's parents have become the centre of the issue, and many people hope the case is resolved and the right culprits are apprehended.

