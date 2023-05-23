Who is Rosette Ncwana married to? The life story of the South African model

Rosette Ncwana is a South African supermodel with over 15 years of experience in the modelling industry. She has been in several high-profile relationships, some of which did not end well. Is she back together with TV personality Andile Ncube?

Rosette Ncwana is a South African supermodel. Photo: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Andile Ncube has been Rosette Ncwana's baby daddy since 2011. They had a messy breakup after their daughter was born but have since developed a cordial relationship. Rumours of them getting back together started in late 2020 after the end of Rosette's marriage to entrepreneur Lunga Ncwana. The former lovebirds appear together in the second season of Netflix's Young, Famous, and African.

Rosette Ncwana's profiles summary and bio

Full name Rosette Mogomotsi Ncwana Date of birth 11th March Age Not known Place of birth Tembisa, Gauteng, South African Current residence Johannesburg, Gauteng, South Africa Nationality South African Gender Female Orientation Straight Marital status Divorced Ex-husband Businessman Lunga Ncwana Ex-partner TV personality Andile Ncube Children Two daughters, including Talitha and Gabriella Parents Mother Philodora Mogotsi Profession Model Agency Boss Models Cape Town Net worth Approximately $837,000 in 2023 Social media Instagram

Who is Rosette Ncwana?

Rosette is a South African supermodel signed to the Cape Town-based Boss Models agency. She was a suitcase model in seasons 1 and 2 of the M-Net game show Deal or No Deal. She has done television commercials for companies like Jet Clothing, DStv, Sun City, and Chicken Lickin'.

The model has graced the covers of several top magazines, including Babe, Elle, and True Love. She modelled the Noni Gaza range for Legit Clothing and has been the face of brands like Triumph, Ponds, and Foschini. Rosette appeared in the second season of the Netflix reality series Young, Famous, and African.

Rosette is signed to the Boss Models Cape Town agency. Photo: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Rosette Ncwana's age

The model celebrates her birthday on 11th March, but her year of birth is unknown. She was born and raised in Tembisa, Gauteng, by her mother, Philadora Mogomotsi. The two have a close mother-daughter relationship, and a quick look at her mother's Instagram account shows that the two often go on vacations together. In April 2023, Rosette bought her mother a new house.

Who is Rosette Ncwana married to?

The model is not married but has been in one marriage that ended in divorce. South African entrepreneur Lunga Ncwana was Rosette Ncwana's husband from 2015 until their separation in 2019. The couple met in 2013 through a mutual friend and were engaged in May 2014.

Lunga and Rosette Ncwana's wedding was held in March 2015 at the Boschendal Wine Estate in Franschhoek, Cape Town. Several high-profile individuals attended the glamorous ceremony, including Michael Hulley, Theunis Crous, Tokyo Sexwale, Maggie Sotyu, Lee-Ann Liebenberg, and others.

The couple's marriage ended after a few years. They separated in 2019, but Rosette reportedly refused to sign divorce papers which blocked Lunga from tying the knot with his fiancé Rethabile Lethoko. The model confirmed in 2022 that she was single.

Rosette and businessman Lunga Ncwana tied the knot in 2015. Photo: @okmzansi, @geechiedza on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Are Andile Ncube and Rosette back together?

Rosette Ncwana and Andile Ncube are not back together but are good friends and co-parents. They previously dated for several years but had a messy breakup in the early 2010s before working out their differences. The two often share family pictures on their respective social media accounts.

On 11th March 2023, Andile shared a heartfelt birthday message to Rosette via Instagram. The post read in part;

You one of the dearest and closest beings and friend to me, I appreciate you and am grateful to walk this journey with you. Love you kid, mara Aowa! Can this guy be the 1 cos yoh! I'm tired of being dumped because of you; maybe ha o jola they'll finally understand and stay.

Rosette and Andile are good friends and co-parents. Photo: @rosette_ncwana, @andilencube on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Rosette Ncwana's boyfriend

Lunga Ncwana's ex-wife seems to be dating a new man, but his identity remains a mystery. On 9th March 2023, the model wished him a happy birthday via an Instagram post but blurred his face.

How many children does Rosette Ncwana have?

The supermodel has two daughters. She shares her firstborn, Gabriella Ncube, with TV personality Andile Ncube. Gabbie was born on 1st December 2011. Rosette welcomed her second daughter Talitha Ncwana on 1st December 2015, a few months after marrying her ex-husband Lunga Ncwana. The girls usually celebrate their birthdays together.

The supermodel has two daughters. Photo: @rosette_ncwana on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Rosette Ncwana may not have been lucky in relationships, but she has established a successful modelling career and is one of the top models in the country. She is also a doting mother to her two girls.

READ ALSO: Who is Yanga Chief currently dating? Everything known about the rapper

Briefly.co.za published lesser-known facts about South African hip-hop artist Yanga Chief. He is known for his hit song Utatakho which peaked at number one on the Metro FM Top 40. The artist was close friends with rapper AKA, and the two worked together on several projects.

Yanga Chief was rumoured to be dating actress Minnie Dlamini after they were spotted getting cosy on multiple occasions. What is the status of their relationship?

Source: Briefly News