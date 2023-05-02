Who is Yanga Chief currently dating? Everything to know about the rapper

Yanga Chief is one of the biggest names in South African hip hop and has worked with several industry greats, including the late rapper AKA, Riky Rick, Blxckie, Boity, and K.O. The artist is known for his 2018 hit song, Utatakho, which peaked at number one on the Metro FM Top 40. Yanga's dating life is also an interesting subject of discussion among fans. Who is he dating in 2023?

Yanga Chief has established himself as one of the best new-age hip-hop artists in South Africa since his debut in the industry in the late 2000s as a videographer. His sound is a unique blend of pop rap and Afro-pop with references from sounds he grew up listening to, including Xhosa folk, kwaito, and RnB.

Yanga Chief's profiles summary and bio

Real name Yanga Sakhumzi Ntshakaza Date of birth 17th October 1987 Age 35 years in 2023 Birth sign Libra Place of birth Mthatha, Eastern Cape, South Africa Current residence Johannesburg, South Africa Nationality South African Tribe Xhosa Gender Male Orientation Straight Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Not known Education University of Johannesburg (Audio Visual Production Management) Profession Record producer, rapper, songwriter Music streaming YouTube Spotify Apple Music Record label Sony Music Africa, Young Legend Music Social media Instagram Twitter Facebook

Yanga Chief's age

The rapper was born on 17th October 1987 in Mthatha, Eastern Cape, South Africa and raised in Queenstown. He is 35 years old in 2023, and his zodiac sign is Libra. Yanga moved to Johannesburg in 2006.

Yanga Chief's education

Yanga is an alumnus of the University of Johannesburg, from where he graduated with a BA in Audio Visual Production Management. He met Skwatta Kamp member Slikour during his second year while working at the university's SRC.

Yanga Chief was later rapper AKA's close friend. Photo: @Zalebs, @lebron_griffin on Twitter (modified by author)

Yanga Chief's career

Yanga started his career as a website administrator for Slikour's company, Ventilation Productions and later worked as a videographer for Buttabing Entertainment. He has directed music videos for top SA artists like AKA, JR, Kwesta, and Kid X.

In 2014, he was featured on and directed AKA's track, Run Jozi ft K.O. Yanga released his first track Awuth'Yam ft AKA and Kid X, in October 2014. The late AKA was one of Yanga's best friends from the industry. They were close for 17 years until his demise and collaborated on several tracks.

One of his best songs is the single Utatakho, released in October 2018. The track reached number one on the Metro FM Top 40 and was certified gold in Mzansi. Utatakho won Song of the Year at the South African Hip Hop Awards in 2019. He released the Utatakho Remix ft Boity, Dee Koala, and the late Riky Rick in 2019.

The rapper released his first EP, Neighbourhood Genius, in 2017, followed by the EP Becoming a Pop Star in 2019. His first studio album, Pop Star, came out in 2020. Becoming a Pop Star won Best Hip Hop Album at the 2020 South African Music Awards.

Top Yanga Chief songs include;

Song Year Album/EP Tricky 2017 Single So Soon ft Tellaman 2018 Single Ntoni Na ft Blxckie and 25K 2021 Single Mdogish ft Tman Xpress 2021 Single To Each His Own 2022 Single Shaza ft Okmalumkoolkat and Cassper Nyovest 2022 Single Benjamins ft Emtee and Henny Belit 2022 Single BBAF 2020 Pop Star Fort Hare ft Maglera Doe Boy 2020 Pop Star FIFA 2ft Langa Mavuso 2020 Pop Star 200 2019 Becoming a Pop Star Hard ft AKA 2019 Becoming a Pop Star Manelo 2020 Pop Star Khulula 2020 Pop Star Ngubani Lo ft Thabsie 2020 Pop Star

Yanga Chief and Minnie Dlamini dating

The Utatakho hitmaker and Minnie Dlamini have been friends for a long time. They were first seen getting cosy in February 2023 at AKA's listening session in Bryanston before his unfortunate demise. The two were later spotted at The Honeymoon film premiere, in which Minnie has a leading role.

When asked about the nature of their relationship, the actress told ZiMoja;

I'm not dating him. We are tight and have been mates since 2010. He used to date one of my girls. I'm not dating but enjoying single life and the attention.

Yanga Chief's dating history

The Utatakho hitmaker has always been private regarding his personal life. In May 2020, a lady named Tanya Ntungwa revealed on her Instagram stories that they were dating, but he insisted on keeping her away from the limelight. It is unclear when their relationship ended.

Yanga was previously romantically linked to actress Khanya Mkangisa. The two allegedly started dating in 2017, but when asked about the rumour, Khanya denied saying they knew each other but were not that close.

Yanga Chief has been working with some of SA's most prominent stars since coming into the limelight. His unmatched talent has kept him at the top, and fans cannot wait to hear his upcoming hits.

