All King Zwelithini's sons and their personal stories | Who are they?

The late King Goodwill Zwelithini ruled the South African Zulu kingdom for over 50 years, from 1968 until his demise in 2021. He was a polygamous ruler with six wives and 28 known children. This article highlights all of King Zwelithini's sons and their individual life stories.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

The late King Goodwill Zwelithini had 28 children and six wives. Photo: Rajesh Jantilal

Source: Getty Images

The Zulu royal family is one of the most famous and respected families in South Africa. The kingdom was founded in 1816 and has had 9 kings across six generations. Since Goodwill Zwelithini's passing in March 2021, his family was involved in a heated succession tussle that had to be battled out in South African courts.

King Zwelithini's son's images

The 8th king of the Zulus, Goodwill Zwelithini, had 14 sons from his six wives. He also sired a son out of wedlock. His first-born son with Great Wife Queen Mantfombi Dlamini, Misuzulu Zulu, ascended to the throne in May 2021.

Prince Simakade Zulu

Simakade is the late king Zwelithini's son born out of wedlock. Photo: @ZANewsFlash on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Simakade is the late ruler's illegitimate son. He was born out of wedlock, and details regarding his mother have never been brought to life. The prince reportedly grew up at KwaKhangelamankengane royal house in Nongoma under the care of Great Wife, Mantfombi Dlamini, alongside other Zulu King children.

Prince Lethukuthula Zulu

A collage of the late King Goodwill and his late son, Prince Lethukuthula. Photo: @ThuliMadonsela3, @Matome_Kay on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

The late Lethukuthula was born in September 1970 to the late Goodwill's eldest wife, Queen Ndlunkulu Sibongile MaDlamini. He was a South African businessman until his sudden demise in November 2020. Police reports later revealed his cause of death to be poison.

It is believed he was poisoned by the four hookers he brought to his apartment on Graceland Complex in Northwold, Johannesburg. After a wild night of drinking and uncontrolled fun, the ladies disappeared with cash, phones, and laptops but were later arrested. Lethukuthula left behind three children and four sisters.

Prince Nhlanganiso Zulu

Nhlanganiso is Queen Buhle kaMathe's son. Photo: @UnionConference, @sbonisomngadi on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

Nhanganiso is Queen Buhle kaMathe’s son. He married his long-term fiancé Wandile Mkhize in 2015. The couple is blessed with three beautiful children.

Prince Butho Zulu

Butho was the youngest son of the late Goodwill Zwelithini's second wife, Queen Buhle KaMathe. He sadly passed away in September 2018 after being ill for a long time and was laid to rest at Mahashini royal cemetery.

Prince Buzabazi Zulu

Buzabazi lived away from the limelight when his father was still alive. After Goodwill's passing, he joined the succession battle for the Zulu throne.

Prince Phumuzuzulu

Phumuzuzulu is the late King Goodwill's son with his second wife, Queen Ndlunkulu Buhle kaMathe. The prince was named after his great grandfather King Phumuzululu kaDinuzulu.

Prince Shlobosenkosi

Prince Shlobosenkosi is Queen Ndlunkulu Buhle’s son and brother to princes Nhlanganiso and Phumuzuzulu. The reserved prince was born in 1988 and was a student at Kearsney College in Botha's Hill, Durban.

King Misuzulu Zulu

Misuzulu is the 9th king of the Zulu nation. Photo: @EdgarLegoale, @ILLY_ONE on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

Misuzulu was born on 23rd September 1974 in Kwahlabisa, KZN to the late Zwelithini’s Great Wife, Mathfombi Dlamini. He is an alumnus of St. Charles College in Pietermaritzburg and has an international studies degree from Jacksonville, Florida.

Misuzulu is the current king of the Zulu nation. He came into power in May 2021 following the death of his mother, Mantfombi Dlamini, who served as Queen Consort from 1977 to 2021 and as Queen Regent from March 2021 to April 2021. The new king's coronation will be held on 20th August 2022.

The ruler tied the knot with Queen Ntokozo Mayisela, and they are blessed with two beautiful children. Reports reveal that he also has another child with Wezizwe Sigcau from the amaPondo royal family.

Prince Bambindlovu Makhosezwe Zulu

Bambimblovu is a senior member of the Zulu royal family. Photo: @DNkwamba, @Dumi18247646 on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

Bambindlovu is Queen Mantfombi's son and King Misuzulu's younger brother. He was born in 1981 and attended St. Charles College in Pietermaritzburg. The senior royal is a farmer, interior designer, and artist by profession.

Prince Lungelo Zulu

Lungelo is the late Queen Mantfombi's son and a senior member of the Zulu royal family. Photo: @GPMadamSpeaker, @GPMadamSpeaker (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

Lungelo is the late Queen Mantfombi's third son and brother to King Misuzulu and Prince Bambindlovu. He was born in 1984 and received his education from KwaZulu-Natal's Michaelhouse boarding school for boys.

Prince Mandlesizwe Zulu

Mandlesizwe was born in 1990 to the late Goodwill Zwelithini and Queen Mantfombi. The prince was Mantfombi's fourth son and prefers to live away from the light.

Prince Simangaye Zulu

King Misuzulu (second-right) alongside his brothers Prince Simangaye (on king's left) and Prince Bambindlovu (far right). Photo: Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Simangaye was born in 1991 and is the youngest son of Queen Mantfombi. He is a father to a son but is not yet married and likes to keep a low profile.

Prince Sihlangu Zulu

Prince Sihlangi and his mother, Queen Thandi Ndlovu. Photo: @Akech on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

Sihlangu is the only son of the late Zwelithini's fourth wife, Queen Thandekile 'Thandi' Jane Ndlovu of the Linduzulu Royal House. He is a South African artist and goes by the stage name Zulu Soul.

Prince Nhlangano Zulu

Nhlangano is the only son of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini with his fifth wife, Queen Ndlunkulu Nompumelelo Mchiza of oSuthu Royal House. The young prince prefers to live away from the limelight.

Prince Nhlendlayenkosi Zulu

Nhlendlayenkosi is the youngest son of the late King Goodwill, whom he had with his sixth wife, Queen Ndlunkulu Zola Zelusiwe Mafu of Ondini Royal House, Ulundi. Unlike other King Goodwill Zwelithini's children, the young Zulu prince lives a private life.

Who was Zwelithini's first wife?

The late King's first wife was Sibongile Winifred Dlamini. They tied the knot in 1969 before Zwelithini took over power as king, and they were blessed with five children, four daughters and the late Prince Lethukuthula Zulu.

How did King Zwelithini of South Africa die?

The ruler passed away on 12th March 2021 from Covid-19. He had earlier been admitted to the hospital for diabetes-related complications.

How many kids does King Zwelithini have?

The late king had 28 known children and six wives. His first wife, Sibongile Winifred Dlamini, had five kids; his second wife, Buhle kaMathe, had seven; his third wife, the late Mantfombi Dlamini, had eight; his fourth wife, Thandi Ndlovu, had two; the king's fifth wife Nompumelelo Mchiza had three, while the last wife Zola Zelusiwe Mafu had one child. He also had a son out of wedlock.

King Zwelithini's sons will no doubt carry on their late father's legacy. Despite the succession battle that rocked the nation following Goodwill's passing, the family has ensured that the Zulu royalty is one of the most powerful kingdoms in modern Africa.

READ ALSO: Who is Sibongile Winifred Dlamini? All you need to know about King Zwelithini's first wife

Briefly.co.za highlighted lesser-known facts regarding Zulu Queen Sibongile Winifred Dlamini. She was the first wife of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu of Zululand.

The queen has five children, including the late Prince Lethukuthula and four lovely princesses. Sibongile was previously involved in a court battle with Zulu royalty. She demanded 50% of Zwelithini's estate since she was the only King's legal wife under SA's civil law but lost.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News