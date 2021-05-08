King Misuzulu Zulu bio: age, wife, coronation, education, latest news

Months after the passing of King Goodwill Zwelithini, his succession seemed to be cause turbulence in the kingdom. The death of the late Zulu interim leader Queen Mantfombi Dlamini resulted in the announcement of King Misuzulu Zulu as the new Zulu king. However, his appointment was received with mixed reactions and opposition from his siblings. So, why is there chaos in the transition? How about reading on for more details?

The late Queen Mantfombi Dlamini passed on on the 29th of April 2021, weeks after taking over as the kingdom's regent. On the day of her burial, her eldest son was announced as the new head of the monarch. However, the appointment did not resonate with his siblings.

On the contrary, they expressed their concerns about the legitimacy of his appointment. Why would they raise eyebrows about their sibling? His biography breaks into bits who King Misuzulu Zulu is and why his siblings are up in arms to refute his appointment.

King Misuzulu Zulu profile

Full name: Misuzulu Sinqobile kaZwelithini

Misuzulu Sinqobile kaZwelithini Date of birth: 23rd of September 1974

23rd of September 1974 Place of birth: KwaHlabisa, KwaZulu, South Africa

KwaHlabisa, KwaZulu, South Africa Father: King Goodwill Zwelithini

King Goodwill Zwelithini Mother: Queen Mantfombi Dlamini

Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zodiac sign: Libra

Libra Nationality: South African

South African Gender: Male

Male Occupation: King

King House: House of Zulu

Prince Misuzulu Zulu biography

Who is Prince Misuzulu? He is the third child and the eldest son of the late Queen Mantfombi Dlamini of Eswatini and the late King Goodwill Zwelithini. His mother was referred to as the Great Wife of the Kwa-Khangelamankengane Royal House, Nongoma. Therefore, after her husband's death, she took over as the regent.

The throne does not have any formal political power; the monarch's role is primarily ceremonial. Nonetheless, the Zulu monarch remains influential and even has an annual funded budget of approximately $4.9 million.

Misuzulu Zulu age

Misuzulu Zulu kaZwelithini was born on 23rd September 1974. He is the eldest son of King Goodwill Zwelithini and Queen Mantfombi Dlamini of Eswatini. As of May 2021, he is forty-six years old.

Misuzulu Zulu education

He attended St. Charles College, Pietermaritzburg, for his high school education. There are allegations that he holds a degree in International Studies. However, other claims state that he is still pursuing a degree in Jacksonville, Florida.

Misuzulu Zulu wife

Misuzulu is not married. However, he has a son with Princess Wezizwe Sigcau of the amaMpondo royalty.

King Misuzulu Zulu latest news

Who is the next Zulu king? On the 7th of May 2021, forty-six-year-old Prince Misuzulu Zulu was named the new Zulu King despite the brewing family feud. He was named in the will of his late mother, Queen Mantfombi Dlamini-Zulu, who passed on the 29th of April 2021. His appointment as the new king stirred mixed reactions from family members, and some openly voiced their disapproval. The drama escalated so fast that the newly appointed king had to be whisked away by a group of armed security officers.

The naming took place at the KwaKhangelamankengane Royal Palace, and it was televised. The same day was the late mother Queen Mantfombi Dlamini-Zulu's burial, carried out at 2 am by traditional culture experts from the Zulu and eSwatini monarch.

Before her death, the late queen left the Kwakhangelamankengane Royal Palace to all her children and their descendants. She also equally shared her savings, assets, policies, and bank accounts among her eight children.

Zulu King successor

According to her will, as read by her lawyer, Advocate Madoda Madonselathe, late mother Queen Mantfombi Dlamini-Zulu had bequeathed the monarch to her eldest son. Before her death, the queen ruled as the regent, as alleged in King Goodwill Zwelithini KaBhekuzulu's last will. However, two of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini's daughters have refuted the appointment of Misuzulu as the new king.

After the announcement that Misuzulu would take over as king, Prince Thokozani Zulu refuted the appointed and questioned his recognition as the heir. He claimed that the late king's will did not specify who would succeed the regent. He went further to allege,

The Royal House should decide because the will did not say who should take over from the queen. The matter of the regency had to be gazetted. We wish to know if that was done.

The late queen's two eldest daughters were the first ones to walk out of the meeting immediately after their brother was announced as the successor of the position. They raised questions about the authenticity of the will. Later, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi rebuked Prince Thokozani for raising the issues during the public reading of the will.

"Prince Misuzulu is the ideal candidate to lead the Zulu nation."

Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi's decision to not allow Prince Thokozani to ask a question instigated a heated exchange between them. However, the queen's lawyer defended Prince Buthelezi, stating that there are more suitable platforms for this.

All of us are fuming as I am fuming now because we're trying to stop him [Zulu]... actually, all he [Buthelezi] was trying to say, he [Zulu] is supposed to go to his lawyer and oppose it in court, not just there.

Advocate Griffiths Madonsela defended the decision claiming that Prince Misuzulu was the ideal candidate to lead the Zulu nation.

Misuzulu Zulu net worth

Misuzulu Zulu parents were among the richest monarchs in Africa. The late King Zwelithini was worth $20 million, a function of his annual allowance from the government. Even though his son's net worth is unclear, he could be worth a significant figure since he is about to take over the office as the new ruler.

Will the appointment of King Misuzulu Zulu as the new leader of the Zulu community proceed to the coronation stage? If so, will the family feud be settled as expected? Be on the lookout for more updates on how the drama will unfold and whether he will officially be crowned as king.

