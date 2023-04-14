Sjava and Big Zulu shocked South African music lovers when they announced that they will be releasing a joint project in May

The pair has dropped a single, Umbayimbayi from their highly anticipated body of work Ukhamba and it's already a hit in the country

Big Zulu and Sjava said they put love and unity in everything that they do as Inkabi Zezwe, hence the success

Big Zulu and Sjava is the musical duo that Mzansi didn't know they needed. The two who had successful careers as solo artists shocked everyone when they announce their group Inkabi Zezwe.

Sjava and Big Zulu share more details about their latest project Inkabi Zezwe. Image: @bigzulu_sa and @sjava_atm.

Source: Instagram

The streets have been buzzing as fans continue to do the countdown to the release date of the highly anticipated project, Ukhamba.

Big Zulu and Sjava's single Umbayimbayi tops charts in Mzansi

According to TimesLIVE, Umbayimbayi became an instant hit among South African music lovers followers following its release. The banger already achieved platinum status with more than 2.8 million streams.

Umbayimbayi has been topping music platforms like Apple Music, YouTube, Spotify and Made in South Africa.

Sjava and Big Zulu open up about the major success of their joint project Inkabi Zezwe

IOL reported that the duo who are set to release their highly anticipated body of work dubbed Ukhamba which means Calabash in isiZulu on 12 May said Inkabi Zezwe was a success because they have love and respect for each other. Big Zulu said:

"In everything we do as Inkabi Zezwe, we do it with love, honour, unity and respect. The Inkabi Zezwe is a popular phrase in the Zulu language that represents workers, hustlers, and brotherhood."

Inkabi Zezwe: Sjava And Big Zulu celebrate as hit song Umbayimbayi goes platinum

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that just a couple of days after celebrating Gold status, the newly formed duo of Inkabi Zezwe now celebrates going platinum with their song Umbayimbayi.

The group's blend of soothing African sounds and authentic Zulu lyrics was warmly welcomed throughout Africa. Their new milestone is a testament to this.

Big Zulu took to Twitter to share their achievements, saying:

"Siyabonga kakhulu. Umbayimbayi usushaye iPlatinum. Siyabonga kakhulu.#inkabizezwe #umbayimbayi #platinum"

Source: Briefly News