Former President Jacob Zuma celebrated his birthday on 12 April and South Africans had a funny of honouring him

In a Twitter thread, citizens shared their favourite pictures and videos of Msholozi that can be regarded as memes

Zuma was also honoured by his long-time friend Carl Niehaus, who wished him a happy birthday during a protest

JOHANNESBURG - Former President Jacob Zuma turned 81 on 12 April, and South Africans had a field day.

Former President Jacob Zuma's supporters showed him love on his birthday by sharing their favourite Zuma memes. Images: @Praize25530684 & @Maphumzah

Source: Twitter

While Msholozi may be regarded as a controversial figure in Mzansi, the former president still has a lot of supporters who undoubtedly love him.

South Africans share their favourite Jacob Zuma memes

In honour of Zuma's milestone, social media user @Am_Blujay asked people to share their favourite memes of the 81-year-old.

South Africans wasted no time and searched their archives for their much-loved funny pictures of Zuma. Some people even said they would be saving the images shared by others.

Most of the pictures were hilarious and showed Zuma in awkward positions with politicians such as former tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu. Others shared a few funny clips they will most likely never forget.

Here are a few pics:

Carl Niehaus wishes his friend Jacob Zuma a happy birthday

Expelled ANC member Carl Niehaus did not miss the opportunity to wish his friend and ally a happy birthday.

Speaking outside the offices of the Sedibeng Department of Social Development in support of the Gauteng NPO, Caregivers, Niehaus took the opportunity to let the crowd know that Zuma turned a year old today.

"We mustn't forget, today is the birthday of President Jacob Zuma. And President Jacob Zuma has worked for radical economic transformation. We say happy birthday President Jacob Zuma, happy birthday," said Niehaus.

Niehaus was protesting with the NPOs because the provisional government cut their budgets.

RHOD star Laconco celebrates baby daddy Jacob Zuma and her son Sakha’s birthday with emotional tribute

Briefly News previously reported that reality TV star Nonkanyiso "LaConco" Conco penned a sweet message to mark her son Sakhaumuzi Zuma and her ex-fiancé, former president Jacob Zuma's birthdays.

They may not be together anymore, but LaConco still loves and respects ubaba, Jacob Zuma. The former The Real Housewives of Durban star poured her heart out in a sweet tribute.

According to TimesLIVE, LaConco took to her timeline to share a picture of the former president holding his youngest son, Sakhaumuzi Zuma.

Source: Briefly News