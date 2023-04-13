Former president Jacob Zuma launched another scathing attack against President Cyril Ramaphosa

Zuma was addressing a crowd at an 81st birthday celebration organised by the youth branch of Sanco in Durban

Zuma branded Ramaphosa a low-life thief and called on the youth to speak up against the president and his administration

DURBAN - Former president Jacob Zuma has been unrelenting in his attacks against President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Former President Jacob Zuma branded President Cyril Ramaphosa as a low-life thief. Image: Darren Stewart & Waldo Swiegers

In his latest criticism, Zuma called Ramaphosa a "low-life thief" and urged the youth to revolt against his successor's government.

Jacob Zuma launches attack on Cyril Ramaphosa at 81st birthday celebration

The former president made the comments during his 81st birthday celebration organised by a faction of the South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco) youth on Wednesday, 12 April.

While Zuma did not specifically mention Ramaphosa's name, he referred to the Phala Phala saga, making it clear who he was talking about, TimesLIVE reported.

Zuma criticises youth for not speaking out against Ramaphosa

The former president criticised the youth for remaining silent on Ramaphosa's alleged crimes in the Phala Phala matter. Zuma chastised the youth for allowing Parliament to discuss the saga while no arrests have been made.

Zuma asked:

"And why are you youth quiet when your future is at stake?”

Zuma added that the youth were the ones who spearheaded change during the struggle against apartheid, but the current youth is moving without direction, SowetanLIVE reported.

The former president said that citizens should not be forced to respect a "low-life thief" just because he's the country's leader and claimed that the South Africans could no longer afford to stay quiet on the matter.

Mzansi divided by Jacob Zuma's attack on President Cyril Ramaphosa

While some people agree with Zuma's criticism of Ramaphosa, others believe the comments are rich coming from the former president.

@phathus said:

"Madala must sit down, he does not have any influence."

@khuzumdumo agreed:

"It's not an attack Ramaphosa is a thief who belongs in jail."

@PuleZtro criticised:

"This is the man that once said his organisation comes first ahead of the country."

@Lucky_Nhlanhla1 claimed:

"He's telling the truth."

@RobHarries9 asked:

"Are calls for insurrection not treasonous? Serious question."

@Zamalot50225495 commented:

"Only low-life thieves shove money on the sofa."

@arlenep1973 added:

"The pot calling the kettle black, funny though, how the old guard seems to be taking each other out."

Jacob Zuma turns 81, credits long life to “holding no grudges”

Earlier, Briefly News reported that former president Jacob Zuma ushered in his 81st birthday with the South African National Civic Organisation's (Sanco) youth branch in KZN.

The ceremony, held in Durban on Wednesday afternoon, 12 April, was packed, and Zuma was surrounded by supporters and well-wishers from across KZN dressed from head to toe in ANC and SANCO regalia.

Many famous faces from within Zuma’s inner circle graced the ceremony, including contentious social commentator, Ngizwe Mchunu, and his daughter, Duduzile Zuma.

