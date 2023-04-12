Former President Jacob Zuma celebrated his birthday with the youth in Durban on Wednesday afternoon

The event was hosted by SANCO KZN and attended by influential figures in the local political space

Jacob Zuma used the occasion to express gratitude but also took jabs at current political leaders in power

Jacob Zuma marked his 81st birthday with SANCO's youth branch in KZN. Image: Supplied

Source: Original

Former President Jacob Zuma celebrated his 81st birthday with the youth branch of the organization that recently made him chairperson, SANCO KZN.

At a packed event held in Durban on Wednesday afternoon, Zuma was surrounded by supporters and well-wishers from across the province adorned in ANC and SANCO regalia.

Special guests at Zuma's 81st birthday celebration

The event was attended by many famous faces within Zuma’s inner circle, including controversial social commentator Ngizwe Mchunu and his daughter Duduzile Zuma.

The event host, Ngizwe Mchunu, praised the former president and said that a true leader once led the country. However, the country is now led by criminals. Ngizwe is known for being vocal against the Ramaphosa administration.

Ngizwe Mchunu and Jacob Zuma spoke at the former president's party. Image: Supplied

Source: Original

Zuma discusses SA politics at his birthday party

Staying in the same gear, Zuma launched into political mode as he took to the podium to address attendees.

Jacob Zuma revealed that there are three types of politics, and the most important one is Scientific Politics saying, among other things, that a leader must always avoid ruling with self-interest, which is what most leaders are currently battling with.

Zuma spoke about how many politicians of today need help understanding the science behind politics, and this lack of understanding results in poor leadership.

Jacob Zuma a speech at his birthday celebration in Durban.

Source: Original

Former president shares the secret to his long life

Jacob Zuma expressed gratitude at reaching the 81-year milestone and credited his long life to the fact that he holds no grudges and loves everyone, a statement that was met with loud cheers from his supporters.

The secretary of SANCO in KwaZulu Natal, Richard Mkhungo, also sang Zuma’s praises, lauding his political contributions. He said that they believe his vast experience will help to renew SANCO and its youth structures.

SANCO KZN divided over Jacob Zuma's appointment

The controversial SANCO KZN is still deeply fractured over the recent election of Zuma as the organization’s chairperson. TimesLive reported that a faction within SANCO dismissed this election and nullified the entire conference that saw the election of the new leadership.

The “real” Sanco’s provincial secretary Sizwe Cele said they were shocked by the “bogus” conference with no affiliation to Sanco. The provincial conference grabbed headlines earlier this year after former president Jacob Zuma was elected chairperson.

Cele said the meeting was led by former Sanco leaders who had been expelled.

