The former Real Housewives of Durban star Nonkanyiso Conco, popularly known as LaConco, is celebrating her son and Jacob Zuma's birthdays

The reality television star took to her timeline to share a sweet picture of the former president alongside their baby boy

LaConco's fans and friends also jumped to her comments section to help her celebrate the special men in her life

Reality TV star Nonkanyiso "LaConco" Conco penned a sweet message to mark her son Sakhaumuzi Zuma and her ex-fiancé former president Jacob Zuma's birthdays.

'RHOD' star LaConco posted a sweet message on her son Sakha and ex Jacob Zuma's special day. Image: @_laconco and Getty Images.

Source: UGC

LaConco celebrates Jacob Zuma and Sakhe's birthday

They may not be together anymore, but LaConco still loves and respects ubaba, Jacob Zuma. The former Real Housewives of Durban star poured her heart out in a sweet tribute.

According to TimesLIVE, LaConco took to her timeline to share a picture of the former president holding his youngest son Sakhaumuzi Zuma and wrote:

"This day brings back so many memories of treasure. Wishing you both health, prosperity, genuine love, peace, loyalty and all that’s great for you. Happy birthday bab’wakhe and happy birthday Sakha."

Laconco's followers also celebrate Jacob Zuma and Sakha's birthday

LaConco's fans and industry friends flocked to her post's comments section to help her celebrate Sakha and Zuma.

@mpho_wa_wadimo said:

"Birthday blessings sis to uBaba and noSakhe. This is too beautiful ❤️"

@innosadiki added:

"They share the same birthday? This is so amazing. Happiest birthday to Sakha & his father. May the good Lord bless you & strengthen your unbreakable bond."

@a_slimming_tonic wrote:

"You didn't hashtag #AD. Happy Birthday to uBaba. They'll never be another."

@ladydu_sa noted:

"Happy birthday to baba and son. This is sooo amazing. I love you chomee yam ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

Source: Briefly News