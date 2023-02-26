Former President Jacob Zuma and his baby mama and reality television star LaConco had the internet buzzing

The two who announced their breakup a while ago had peeps suggesting they were back together after their pictures and videos went viral

The video shows the two together at a function, and at one point, The Real Housewives of Durban star held uBaba's hand

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Social media users are convinced that former South African President Jacob Zuma and reality television star LaConco rekindled their love.

Jacob Zuma and Nonkanyiso Conco recently had the internet buzzing with their pictures. Image: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The pair got people talking when they were spotted getting cosy at a recent function.

Jacob Zuma and LaConco hold hands in viral video

LaConco had her followers and cast members convinced that she had met another man named only referred to as Mr Petal in The Real Housewives of Durban seasons.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The star has been slammed for keeping her relationship status hush-hush but now peeps believe she is back with Zuma. According to ZAlebs, the internet was on fire when pictures and videos of the pair went viral

In the posts, LaConco and Jacob Zuma can be seen getting close to each other, at one point, she held his hand and helped him get off the stage. The pictures also show that the RHOD star and the former president were all smiles at the event.

LaConco and Jacob Zuma's loved-up posts spark reactions

As expected, the streets had a lot to say about the posts. Many said the lovely couple had rekindled their romance and people are waiting for a wedding.

@bellaree7 said:

"Wait, are you trying to tell me that Petal is Jacob Zuma!? Aiboooo!!"

@maureenmomo1 wrote:

"As long as the girl a le happy that's all that matters. Life is too short. Enjoy love Laconco."

LaConco celebrates Valentine’s Day by dropping 2 pics showing off her hourglass figure, SA screams body goals

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that while other Mzansi female celebrities flooded their social media accounts with the gifts they received from their baes, Laconco decided to show herself some love on Twitter.

According to ZAlebs, the former The Real Housewives of Durban star decided to keep her romantic life private after her divorce from ex-South African President Jaco Zuma.

The position I am in… I found love and I stayed true to that love. But unfortunately, there were people who had an interest in that love and made it a public thing when it was not my intention."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News