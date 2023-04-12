South African actress Thembi Seete's famous son Dakalo celebrated his fifth birthday on April 11 2023

The Gomora star shared their memories on Instagram and had many people rushing to the comments to wish Dakalo well

Celebs like Moshe Ndoki and Lamiez Holworthy were also spotted sharing sweet posts to the bundle of joy

Thembi Seete's son Dakalo turned five years old, and she made him feel special on the timeline.

‘Gomora’ Star Thembi Seete's son Dakalo turned five years old on April 11. Image: @thembiseete

Source: Instagram

According to ZAlebs, the Gomora star gave birth to Dakalo on April 11, 2018.

Thembi Seete celebrates Dakalo's fifth birthday

On Instagram, Thembi marked another trip around the sun for Dakalo by sharing their fond memories.

She shared three photos of Dakalo's growth over the years. The images were accompanied by a TikTok video of them slaying the Kilimanjaro challenge, which made Dakalo a social media sensation.

What had many people rushing to the comments was Thembi's sweet caption detailing how her life changed after Dakalo was born.

"Happy birthday to my son,heart, soul, and everything, Dakalo ❤️. You are the best gift God has ever given me. Happy birthday my mokomosos. Mommy and Daddy, loves you very much ❤️"

Lamiez Holworthy, Moshe Ndiki and Mzansi wish Thembi's son Dakalo a happy birthday

Many well-known Mzansi celebs, including new mom Lamiez Holworthy and expecting dad Moshe Ndiki hit the comments section and showered Dakalo with sweet birthday messages.

@lamiez_holworthy said:

" Happy birthday to your beautiful little boy."

@bontle.modiselle shared:

"Happy birthday to your precious cutie ❤️❤️❤️"

@moshendiki posted:

"He killed it ❤️❤️❤️ Happy birthday fana ❤️"

@refilwemodiselle replied:

"Ncaah man look at him all grown ❤️❤️❤️ A blessed birthday to the Prince. You are doing great. May God continue to give you the wisdom and strength to raise him in good faith and love "

@nhlanhla_mafu commented:

"Happy birthday my handsome little munchkin "

@norma.mngoma wrote:

"Happy birthday to your Prince ❤️❤️❤️"

@sophiendaba_ also said:

"Happy birthday Dakalo ❤️"

@princessleilla_mashele added:

"Happy birthday He looks like his brother Prince ❤️"

