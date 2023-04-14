Celebrities also get star-struck when they meet fellow stars they look up to in the entertainment industry

Popular poet and podcaster Ntsiki Mazwai failed to contain her excitement when she met internationally acclaimed actress Connie Chiume

The controversial media personality headed to her social media pages to share a picture of their sweet encounter

We usually expect to see fans going crazy after meeting their favourite celebrities, but it seems fellow celebs also can't keep calm when they meet their idols.

Ntsiki Mazwai recently bumped into one of South Africa's iconic actresses, and the star totally fangirled.

Ntsiki Mazwai shares sweet post after meeting Gomora star Connie Chiume

Taking to her Twitter page, an ecstatic Ntsiki Mazwai shared that she bumped into Connie Chiume at the Maslow Hotel. She shared the picture she took during their encounter.

The snap shows that the two ladies were happy to finally meet each other as they were all smiles. Ntsiki Mazwai wrote:

"Not me bumping into an entire international actress at the Maslow. Groupie moment! MAMA CONNIE ❤️❤️❤️❤️WAKANDA MAGIC IS THIS?"

Ntsiki Mazwai and Connie Chiume's fans react to their favs in one picture

Fans loved seeing the two powerhouses in one picture. Many noted that the two were among the most influential female celebrities in Mzansi.

@Brusca101 said:

"Two most powerful women in the entire world. ❤️❤️ I said it. Kefeditse, go and argue with your bread and peanut butter."

@Nthabis85179813 wrote:

"You both look very good. Ntsiki when you get a chance please courier that outfit to my address ❤️❤️❤️"

@aleshama added:

"Legends."

