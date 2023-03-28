Ntsiki Mazwai has taken to her Twitter timeline to say she realised she was wrong for bashing women who wear weaves

The former LOUD podcaster said she regrets sharing her opinions because men like Nota Baloyi have taken advantage of that to hate on women

Mzansi shared split reactions, with some applauding Ntsiki for realising her wrongs, while others assured her she made good points about weaves

Ntsiki Mazwai blamed herself for how women wearing weaves are ridiculed on social media.

Ntsiki Mazwai regrets sharing her opinions about women who wear weaves, as Nota Baloyi has also been slamming them. Image: Oupa Bopape/Getty Images and @miss_ntsiki_mazwai

According to a 2021 TshisaLIVE report, Ntsiki had much to say about celebs who glamourise foreign hair, popularly known as weaves. She slammed celebs saying the hair brands they launch distract the youth.

In 2022, Mazwai didn't back down from her opinions despite the backlash. The Citizen claimed she said African women wearing weaves is self-hatred.

Ntsiki Mazwai regrets ranting about women who wear weaves

However, it seems like the poet is eating her words after the likes of Nota Baloyi started a hate train on women who love all things luxury. In a tweet, she said:

"I am actually partly to blame. My weave rants enabled clowns and scoundrels like aboNota to start abusing women about weaves freely and disreapectfully. I am partly responsible for men thinking women's hair is their business. And I regret Shem. Regret."

Mzansi educates Ntsiki Mazwai after saying she regrets bashing women wearing weaves

People had mixed reactions, with some praising Ntsiki's self-introspection and others saying nothing was wrong with her calling out women wearing weaves.

@matjopenaG said:

"Nah, I don't blame you. You had an opinion as a woman addressing other women. What kind of men police and politicise women's hair? I ask myself that every time. You always explain the spiritual aspect."

@ShalishaChina1 shared:

"Thank you, sis. I'm a natural beauty and wear weave because my hair doesn't grow since after pregnancy. I used to wear makeup every day due to the bad skin I developed after giving birth as well. My skin is good now and I don't put on makeup every day anymore."

@MukelooS posted:

"Don't ever regret speaking your truth because of people's behaviour. Never ever back down on what you stand for."

@MsRebrand replied:

"I am glad you see this. That's a great introspection Ntsiki. The only thing this does is divide black women further and give ammunition to misogynists. They don't see your views as valid but see them as a weapon against other women."

@BasieNova added:

"Everyone is entitled to their opinion. My issue is when it sounds like judgment."

