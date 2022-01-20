Was Alaina Mathers adopted by Eminem? Here is everything you need to know

Eminem is a hip-hop legend who is highly credited. One of those, which most people are growing to realize, is his duty as a father. Despite growing up without a father figure, Eminem happens to be an extraordinary dad to his biological and adopted kids. So, is Alaina Mathers Eminem's real daughter? Find out in this read!

Alaina Mathers is best known for her family ties to iconic rapper Eminem. She is his niece as she is the daughter of Dawn Scott, the twin sister of Eminem's ex-wife Kimberly. Photo: @alainamariescott

Source: Instagram

Beneath the hard-core rapper persona, Eminem happens to be a loving father to his children. Many fans are familiar with his daughter Hailie Jade Mathers. She has been a topic in numerous songs, including the 2002 banger Hailie's song. However, some are in the dark about his other children. Get to know more about his other daughter Alaina Mathers here.

Alaina Mathers profile summary

Birth name: Amanda Marie Scott

Amanda Marie Scott Nickname: Lainey

Lainey Date of birth: 3rd May 1993

3rd May 1993 Alaina Mathers's age: 28 years (January 2022)

28 years (January 2022) Zodiac sign: Taurus

Taurus Nationality: American

American Education: Cherokee Elementary School, Seneca Middle School, and the University of Oakland

Cherokee Elementary School, Seneca Middle School, and the University of Oakland Major: Communication

Communication Minor: Advertising and Public Relations

Advertising and Public Relations Mother: Dawn Scott (deceased)

Dawn Scott (deceased) Biological father: Marshall Mathers

Marshall Mathers Adoptive dad: Eminem

Eminem Siblings: Adam, Hailie Jade and Whitney Scott (Stevie Laine)

Adam, Hailie Jade and Whitney Scott (Stevie Laine) Relationship status: Engaged

Engaged Alaina Mathers's fiancé: Matt Moeller

Matt Moeller Pet dogs: Snoop and Cooper

Snoop and Cooper Height: 5 feet 8 inches

5 feet 8 inches Eye color: Green

Green Hair color: Brown

Brown Instagram: @alainamariescott

Alaina Mathers bio

Although some profiles claim she was born on 22nd February, she was born on 3rd May. Alaina Mathers is 28 years old as of January 2022. Photo: @alainamariescott

Source: Instagram

Little is known about her because she appears to live a low-key life. Inevitably this leads to people wanting to know more and that explains the many searches of Alaina Mathers in 2021 and 2022. However, it is not mean that nothing is known about her. Here is everything you should know about this beauty.

How old is Alaina Mathers?

She was born on 3rd May 1993 and is 28 years old as of January 2022. One exciting thing that most people do not know is that her birth name is Amanda Marie Scott. She changed it to Alaina after her adoption.

Who is Alaina Mathers' biological father?

Alaina Mathers' father is Marshall Mathers, and her mother was Dawn Scott, the twin sister of Eminem's ex-wife Kimberly Scott.

Who are Alaina Mathers' siblings?

Alaina Mathers has a twin brother Adam who was raised by their biological father. Unfortunately, he is handicapped. Photo: @alainamariescott

Source: Instagram

She has a twin sibling known as Adam. Unfortunately, her brother Adam was born handicapped, supposedly due to their mother's substance abuse. Their biological dad raised him, and the family prefers living out of the spotlight.

Education profile

Marie attended Cherokee Elementary School in Michigan before enrolling at Seneca Middle School. After graduating high school, she enrolled at the University of Oakland, where she graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a double minor in advertising and public relations.

What does Alaina Mathers do?

She is a mental health and body positivity advocate, as seen from her Instagram bio. Additionally, she regularly shares body positivity captions on her Instagram pictures.

How is Alaina related to Eminem?

Alaina Mathers was adopted by Eminem in the mid-2000s due to her mother's substance abuse problem. Photo: @alainamariescott

Source: Instagram

Alaina Mathers and Eminem have always been family. She is his biological niece.

Did Eminem adopt Alaina?

Yes, he did. He did so in the mid-2000s and changed her name to Alaina Mathers. She also gave her the nickname Lainey.

Why did Eminem adopt Alaina?

He reportedly adopted her due to her mother's inability to take good care of her. Eminem has always been upfront about his troubled upbringing, and he did not want the same for his niece. Her mother, Dawn, was damaged from drug abuse and she could not take care of children.

Seeing how damaged she was from her addiction, Eminem chose to adopt Lainey. Unfortunately, Dawn passed away from an alleged heroin overdose in January 2016.

Who are Eminem's daughters?

Alaina Mathers' siblings are Hailie Jade, Whitney Scott (Stevie Laine) and Adam Scott. Photo: @alainamariescott

Source: Instagram

He has three. His first biological daughter is Hailie. She has been an inspiration for most of his tracks. His other daughter, Whitney Scott, came out as nonbinary in August 2017. In light of this, she changed her name to Stevie Laine. Alaina Mathers and Whitney Scott Mathers are Eminem's adopted children.

Who is Alaina Mathers' boyfriend?

It is Matt Moeller. However, he is no longer her boyfriend, but fiance' Matt Moeller popped the million dollar question in December 2021. An excited Lainey broke the news via her Instagram with photos of Matt on his knee and another of her ring.

Alaina and Matt dated for seven years before getting engaged. She has never shied away from flaunting her fiancé on her Instagram. She often posts cute pictures of the two smooching, vacationing and gracing events together.

Is Eminem's daughter married?

Alaina Mathers is not yet married. However, she revealed via her Instagram that she got engaged in mid-December 2021. Photo: @alainamariescott

Source: Instagram

No, she is not. Although the two engaged in 2021, they are yet to marry.

Alaina Mathers is the adopted daughter of hip-hop legend Eminem. She is his niece, but he chose to adopt her to be his daughter following her mother's substance abuse. In December 2021, she got engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Matt Moeller.

