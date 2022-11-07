Who is Yinyleon? Age, family, real name, height, career, profiles, net worth

Yinyleon is an American adult content actress, model and social media influencer. She is one of the most viewed models on adult sites. She has also made appearances in other short films alongside different actors.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Yinyleon is an American adult content actress and producer. Photo: @yinyleonofficial on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The social media influencer rose to fame from her adult videos, which are some of the most viewed on adult sites. She has an enormous following on her social media handles, something she uses to her advantage.

Yinyleon's profiles summary and bio

Full name Unknown Known as Yinyleon Date of birth 1st June 1984 Birth sign Gemini Age 38 years as of 2022 Place of birth Puerto Rico, United States of America Nationality America Current residence United States of America Ethnicity White Languages English and Spanish Gender Female Sexual orientation Unknown Relationship status Unknown Religion Christian Height 5 feet 6 inches Profession Adult content actress, model and social media influencer Years active 2018 - present Social media Instagram

Yinyleon's biography

Yinyleon is an American adult content actress, model, and social media influencer. She is one of the most viewed models on the po*rnhub adult entertainment site.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Yinyleon's age and early life

The actress was born on 1st June 1984 in the United States of America. She is 38 years as of 2022 and an American citizen by birth. She is originally from Puerto Rico, but there is no information in the public domain regarding her early life and upbringing.

Yinyleon's real name

The model's real name is not known. She mostly keeps her personal life away from the limelight.

Yinyleon's height

The social media star has an estimated height of 5 feet 6 inches. Yinyleon's body measurements are 36-28-37.

Yinyleon's family and relationship status

She is not dating and has no record of previous relationships. Photo: @yinyleonofficial on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

There are no details regarding the popular actress’ family. However, she is multiracial; one of her parents is an American, while the other is a Russian. There is no information regarding her parents, siblings or relatives, as the actress keeps her matters private.

Yinyleon's career

Yinyleon's educational background is not known. Regarding her career, she ventured into adult film production in 2018 and has grown her fan base over the years, working with different production companies and top actors in the same field. She holds the badge of the most viewed female adult actress, as her videos often attract huge numbers.

Yinyleon's net worth in 2022

Yinyleon is a social media star. Photo: @yinyleonofficial on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

The social media star is believed to have an estimated net worth of $500k- $1 million as of 2022. Her main sources of income include the production of adult content and modelling. Yinyleon has a huge fan base with over 1.4 million followers on Instagram. This enables her to earn money as a social media influencer. Besides, she also has paid partnership deals and has an Onlyfans account. With all these multiple revenue sources, she affords the lavish lifestyle she flaunts on her socials.

Yinyleon has kept a low profile regarding her personal life despite being a common figure on the internet. The career she chose is not a venture for many, but she has made great strides since entering the adult content field.

READ ALSO: Who is Lil Wayne's ex-girlfriend? Everything to know about Denise Bidot

Briefly.co.za published an article about the legendary rapper Lil Wayne’s ex-girlfriend, Denise Bidot. She got into the limelight in 2020 when news broke about her relationship with the iconic rapper.

Before gaining fame, Denise worked as a plus-size model in the fashion industry. She pioneered the inclusion of women with curvy bodies in exclusive fashion brands.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News