Who is Lonzo Ball's wife or girlfriend? Meet Ally Rossel

Lonzo Ball is an American professional basketball player playing for the Chicago Bulls. He took after his parents, LaVar and Tina Ball, with his love for basketball as they were both basketball players during college. He has received prestigious accolades for outstanding performance on the field, but who is Lonzo Ball’s wife or girlfriend? Here is more about Ally Rossel.

What does Ally Rossel do? Ally is popularly known as a social media influencer, model and entrepreneur. She has worked with some of the most well-known brands in the world and is followed by hundreds of thousands of fans on social media.

Ally’s profile summary and bio

Full name Ally Rossel Gender Female Date of birth 2 August 1997 Age 26 years old as of 2023 Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Anaheim, California, USA Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Sexuality Heterosexual Height in feet 5 feet 6 inches Eye colour Brown Hair colour Black Hair colour Unmarried Education University of California Occupation Entrepreneur, model and social media influencer Net worth Approximately $300,000

Ally Rossel’s age

Ally (aged 26 years old as of 2023) was born to her parents on 2 August 1997 in Los Angeles, California, and her zodiac sign is Leo. She attended Canyon High School and furthered her studies at the University of California, graduating with a degree in Communications Studies.

Ally Rossel’s parents

Information about who her parents are is unavailable, but sources mention that they are successful businesspeople whose area of specialisation is real estate.

Ally Rossel’s career

Ally’s career is predominantly rooted in the beauty, influencing and modelling space, where she has worked with clothing brands such as PrettyLittleThing, FashionNova, Revolve, and H&M.

Some of her modelling work has been featured in magazines such as Vogue, Elle and Cosmopolitan. She currently runs a boutique called The Rose Collective.

Ally Rossel’s net worth

She has accumulated a net worth estimated at $300,000 from her career as an entrepreneur, social media influencer and model. Her Instagram account, which is said to have over 100,000 followers, is her primary tool for social media influencing.

Who has Ally Rossel dated?

In this regard, Ally previously dated Jordan Taylor Clarkson, a basketball player who was once on the same team as his current boyfriend. They started dating during her brief separation from Lonzo, but their relationship did not last long. Besides Jordan, Ally’s other dating history is not available.

Who is Lonzo Ball dating?

Lonzo, an American professional basketball player, is dating Ally Rossel, whom he met through her sister, Courtney Conejo. However, things did not go as planned during their first time dating, and they broke up after a few months. The couple reunited two years later, and Lonzo proposed to her at a family function.

Does Ally Rossel have children with Lonzo Ball?

Ally and Lonzo do not have children together. However, Lonzo has a daughter from his previous relationship with an American model named Denise Garcia. Their daughter, Zoey Christina Ball, was born on 22 July 2018 and is 5 years old.

Ally’s career is reaching for the stars. Even though she has yet to become Lonzo Ball’s wife, it can be said that she is well on her way to being Mrs. Ball since she is engaged to him.

