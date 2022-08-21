Hunter Lee Soik bio: All you need to know about the social media influencer

Hunter Lee Soik is a famous South Korean- American businessman, social media influencer, tech entrepreneur, investor and motivational speaker. Other than business, he is known for his style and fashion.

Hunter Lee Soik. Photo: @johnmaeda

Source: Twitter

Hunter Lee Soik is the founder of a clock application known as SHADOW. He is also the founder and executive chair of the Enso group since 2018.

Hunter Lee Soik's profiles

Full name Hunter Lee Soik Gender Male Date of birth 20th of November 1981 Place of birth Seoul, South Korea Hunter Lee Soik's age 40 years (As of 2022) Zodiac sign Scorpio Nationality American Ethnicity Asian Height 5 feet and 9 inches (175 centimetres) Weight 65 kilograms Relationship status Single Occupation Businessman, social media influencer, tech entrepreneur, investor and motivational speaker Net worth $7 billion - $8 billion Social media accounts Instagram Twitter

Hunter Lee Soik's biography

How old is Hunter Lee Soik? He was born in Seoul, South Korea, on the 20th of November 1981. As of 2022, he is 40 years old, and his star sign is Scorpio. Later, he and his family moved to Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin, The United States, where he was adopted.

Hunter Lee Soik's nationality is American, and his ancestry is East Asian. Not much is known about his parents.

Hunter Lee Soik's education

He completed his education at Brooks Institute of Photography and MIT Centre for Transportation and Logistics.

Career

What was Hunter Lee Soik app? According to his Liknedin, he is the founder and executive chairman of Enso Group, a Hong Kong-based family-owned office focused on investing in cutting-edge technology and breakthrough product experiences.

Hunter has spent the past six years working with the Government of Dubai to build a deep technology ecosystem and shape technology regulation and policy. Until recently, Hunter was Head of Innovation and Future for Dubai Airports Free Zone Authority, one of the world's leading free zones, where he accounts for 4.7% of GDP in Dubai.

He leads his hybrid team of 3 Innovation His Specialists and his 42 Certified Level 4 Innovation Champions to develop culture-building mechanisms, tools, and techniques to develop products, programs, and services. In addition, he has provided and promoted the in-house culture of the organization.

Hunter Lee Soik having a chat with Dany Farha about the future of Dubai Futures. Photo: @TejDesai

Source: Twitter

Lee has managed innovation strategies and policies developed in collaboration with Booz. He and his team have developed a design thinking practice, an internal incubator, an advanced project management office, and an innovation funnel that form the digital infrastructure of DAFZA's world-class innovation program.

Lee joined the steering committee of DAFZA and Wasl Asset Management Group's AED 3.2 billion joint venture in Dubai ComerCity. The new city he built on 2.1 million square feet of land is home to three economic clusters. Before DAFZA, Hunter was head of the global community of Dubai Future Foundation chaired by Crown Prince of Dubai Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

During his tenure at the Dubai Future Foundation, Hunter was the Program Manager for the Dubai Future Accelerator, a government initiative to invite private companies to solve civil society challenges.

How much is Hunter Lee Soik's net worth?

Hunter has made a fortune from his career as a businessman. As per reports, his net worth lies between $7 billion and $8 billion. He s currently residing in New York City.

Social media presence

The tech businessman is not very active on social media. His Instagram account, which has over 68k followers, is on private mode, meaning that only those who follow him can access his videos and photos.

Hunter Lee Soik is living it large thanks to his hard work in business. From his post on social media, he seems to be full of life and has more tech installed for us in the future.

