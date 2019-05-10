Top 15 logistics companies in South Africa 2023 and supply chains

Logistics companies in South Africa can give your business a competitive edge over its rivals. For instance, their customized logistics and supply chain management solutions can lower the cost of operating your business. Discover the top 15 courier companies in South Africa below.

Logistics is the transportation of goods and equipment from one place to another. On the other hand, a supply chain is a network of organizations that move products and services to customers. These organizations include transportation providers, vendors, call centres, warehouse providers, and others.

Top 15 biggest logistics companies in South Africa

Logistics and supply chain is a lucrative industry in SA. Some new entrants prove to be tough competitors to courier companies that have been in the market for years. Below is a list of JSE logistics companies with the largest operation capacity and customer base in South Africa:

Logistics companies in Johannesburg, South Africa

Hiring a trucking company can help you save on overhead costs. For example, you don't have to buy or maintain a fleet of trucks, set up a logistics system, and hire employees because the logistics company does everything for you. These logistics companies in Johannesburg have a good reputation:

1. Transnet

Address: Carlton Centre 150 Commissioner Street, Johannesburg 2001

Carlton Centre 150 Commissioner Street, Johannesburg 2001 Phone: +27 11 308 3000

+27 11 308 3000 Fax: +27 11 308 2638

+27 11 308 2638 Email: enquiries@transnet.net

enquiries@transnet.net Website: www.transnet.net

Transnet is the biggest transportation company in South Africa. It is a public-owned company that generates profits for the government while promoting industrial growth and lowering operating costs for businesses. Transnet's head office is in Johannesburg, South Africa.

2. Crossroads Distribution (Pty) Ltd

Address: 118 Setter Road, Commercial Industrial Park, Midrand

118 Setter Road, Commercial Industrial Park, Midrand Phone: +27 11 571 4939

+27 11 571 4939 Email: businessdevelopment@crossroads.africa

businessdevelopment@crossroads.africa Website: www.crossroads.africa

Crossroads is a crucial member of the South African logistics and supply chain management industry. It is SQAS-accredited and Dekra-certified with ISO 9001, ISO 14001, and OHSAS 18001 certificates. Crossroads Distribution Ltd also operates in Europe.

3. Managed Freight

Address: 275 Vaaljakkels Street Constantia Park, Roodepoort, South Africa

275 Vaaljakkels Street Constantia Park, Roodepoort, South Africa Phone: 082 553 8575

082 553 8575 Fax: 011 792 5806

011 792 5806 Email: john@managedfreight.co.za

john@managedfreight.co.za Website: www.managedfreight.co.za

Managed Freight serves a variety of exporters and importers. Besides its freight services, the company also negotiates better rates and terms & conditions for service with other logistic companies on behalf of the clients. Managed Freight's head offices are in Roodepoort, Johannesburg.

4. Barloworld Logistics

Address: 180 Katherine Street, Sandton

180 Katherine Street, Sandton Phone: +27 11 445 1600

+27 11 445 1600 Fax: +27 11 445 1630

+27 11 445 1630 Email: info@barloworld-logistics.com

info@barloworld-logistics.com Website: barloworld-logistics.com

Barloworld is among the best trucking companies in Gauteng. Some of its top clients are Illovo, PPC, Nike SA, Toyota S.A., Unilever S.A., and Corobrik. Barloworld Logistics also ships cargo from South Africa to the United States, the Middle East, Europe, South-East Asia, and the Far East. They have over 300 offices in more than 100 countries worldwide.

Transport companies in East Rand, South Africa

Transport companies in South Africa protect clients from losses. They have commercial truck insurance to cover accidents or damages while hauling cargo. Below are logistics companies in East Rand, South Africa:

5. Onelogix Group Limited

Address: 46 Tulbagh Road, Pomona, Kempton Park

46 Tulbagh Road, Pomona, Kempton Park Phone: +27 11 396 9040

+27 11 396 9040 Email: info@vdsgroup.co.za

info@vdsgroup.co.za Website: www.vdsgroup.co.za

Onelogix's vehicle delivery services (VDS) serve Kempton Park, Durban, East London, Port Elizabeth, and Cape Town. It is among the top trucking companies in Gauteng. Onelogix Group Limited owns more than 200 trucks and trailers. Moreover, the company has offices in Lusaka and Beit Bridge, and a depot in Harare.

6. Jonen Freight Pty. Limited

Address: 9 Sim Rd, Kempton Park AH, Kempton Park, 1619, South Africa

9 Sim Rd, Kempton Park AH, Kempton Park, 1619, South Africa P.O. Box: 3964 Kempton Park, 9 Sim Road Pomona, 1620

3964 Kempton Park, 9 Sim Road Pomona, 1620 Phone: 011 396 1113

011 396 1113 Fax: 011 979 4677

011 979 4677 Email: dduve@jonen.co.za

dduve@jonen.co.za Website: www.jctrans.net

Since its establishment in 1979, Jonen Freight has become the leading freight forwarder in the country. It has offices in Kempton Park, Johannesburg, Pomona, Durban, and Cape Town. Jonen Freight uses in-house developed software to meet worldwide shipment requirements and warehouse services.

Freight companies in KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa

Logistics companies with vast experience understand challenges in the sector and can customize trucking services to suit your needs. It is, therefore, important to know how long a freight company has been in business and the extra services they offer. These are some logistics companies in KwaZulu-Natal:

7. CHEP South Africa

Address: 7 Westville Rd. Westville, ZA, 3629

7 Westville Rd. Westville, ZA, 3629 Tel: 0800 330 334

0800 330 334 Website: www.chep.com

CHEP South Africa serves automotive, chemical, food, aerospace, and more companies. The company has maintained its glory since its establishment in 1945. CHEP South Africa reduces transportation costs and complexity, eliminates waste and empty miles, and always finds new ways of collaborating and speeding up a client's supply chain.

8. Logan Freight Logistics

Address: 223 Sarnia Rd, Sea View, Durban, 4094, South Africa

223 Sarnia Rd, Sea View, Durban, 4094, South Africa Tel: 031 465 7906

031 465 7906 Fax: 031 465 6982

031 465 6982 Mobile: +27 83 648 7070

+27 83 648 7070 Website: loganfreight.com

Logan Naicker has over 50 years of experience in the industry. He heads the teams at Logan Freight Logistics with Meena and Brandon Naicker. The company's staff assist and advise customers in all technical aspects of the international movement of freight.

9. Interlogix

Address: 124 Teakwood Rd, Clairwood, Durban, 4052, South Africa

124 Teakwood Rd, Clairwood, Durban, 4052, South Africa Phone: +27 11 867 3377 / 2988

+27 11 867 3377 / 2988 Fax: +27 11 867 7773

+27 11 867 7773 Email: info@interlogix.co.za

info@interlogix.co.za Website: www.interlogix.co.za

Tim Driman created Interlogix in 1999 to help TLD Transport (Pty) Ltd in its door-to-door delivery services by planning how to move the goods from the port to the customers while TLD Transport (Pty) Ltd provided the transport equipment. Interlogix purchased TLD in 2006.

10. Fourway Maritime Corporation

Address: 28 Siphosethu Drive, Block 5, Section 16, Kingfisher Office Park, Mount Edgecombe, South Africa

28 Siphosethu Drive, Block 5, Section 16, Kingfisher Office Park, Mount Edgecombe, South Africa Phone: +27-31 502 2557

+27-31 502 2557 Email: sales@fourway-maritime.com

sales@fourway-maritime.com Website: www.fourway-logistics.com

Fourway is among the top logistics companies in Durban. The company commenced liner shipping in 2008. It offers railway, road, air, and sea transport services to businesses in various industries. You can always reach out to Fourway Maritime Corporation for standard and cost-effective transportation services.

11. IVS Container Services

Address: 30 Gibson Rd, Hurlyvale, Edenvale, 1609, South Africa

30 Gibson Rd, Hurlyvale, Edenvale, 1609, South Africa Phone: +2731 4622110

+2731 4622110 Fax: +2731 4690649

+2731 4690649 Email: mwivsccs@mweb.co.za

mwivsccs@mweb.co.za Website: www.ivscarlos.co.za

Loganathan Papiah Naidoo established IVS Container Services in 1991. His children have helped him to grow the business. The company is in Clairwood's industrial area in Durban. It specializes in conversions, repairs, storage & handling, and transporting shipping containers.

12. Kaiser Bill

Address: 37 Goodwood Rd, Westmead, Pinetown, 3610, South Africa, Kwazulu Natal

37 Goodwood Rd, Westmead, Pinetown, 3610, South Africa, Kwazulu Natal Phone: +27 (0)33-5061302

+27 (0)33-5061302 Fax: +27 (0)33-5061312

+27 (0)33-5061312 Email: kaiserbillcc@xsinet.co.za

kaiserbillcc@xsinet.co.za Website: www.kaiserbill.co.za

Kaiser Bill is among the best trucking companies in South Africa. It was established in 1994 to maintain service and supply spare parts for Samil, Samag, and Magirus Deutz trucks. Kaiser Bill began manufacturing rare spare parts for trucks in 1987 when the Rosslyn truck-makers closed.

Transportat companies in Western Cape, South Africa

Finding the best logistics company in South Africa is easy because there are many good options. Hire a company whose drivers have clean records. Clean records indicate the drivers are reliable and trustworthy. They have not committed any Driving Under the Influence offences or been in an accident. Below are freight companies in South Africa's Western Cape province:

13. Letaba Logistics

Address: 1 Bokmakierie Rd, Joostenberg Vlakte, Cape Town, 7570, South Africa

1 Bokmakierie Rd, Joostenberg Vlakte, Cape Town, 7570, South Africa Phone: (021) 988 0134

(021) 988 0134 Fax: (021) 987 5819

(021) 987 5819 Email: jessica@letabalogistics.co.za

jessica@letabalogistics.co.za Website: www.letabalogistics.co.za

Richard Tomlinson established Letaba in 2005 with a single truck. Today, its fleet of trucks and cranes operate all over South Africa. The company's head office is in Cape Town, Western Cape. No load is too big or small for them to handle.

14. IMVUSA Transport

Address: 5 Ourora St, Kuils River, Cape Town, 7580, South Africa

5 Ourora St, Kuils River, Cape Town, 7580, South Africa P.O. Box: 1114, Kuilsriver, 7579

1114, Kuilsriver, 7579 Phone: +27 (0)21 906 0429

+27 (0)21 906 0429 Fax: +27 (0)21 903 2215

+27 (0)21 903 2215 Email: info@imvusatransport.co.za

info@imvusatransport.co.za Website: imvusatransport.co.za

IMVUSA transports cargo within South Africa and neighbouring countries. The company offers personalized, innovative, and cost-efficient logistics services using modern equipment while minimizing risks that might damage the cargo. Imvusa Transport has over 67 years of experience transporting small, heavy, palletized, and specialized cargo.

15. Logwin

Address: 21 - 23 Falcon Crescent, 7525 Cape Town

21 - 23 Falcon Crescent, 7525 Cape Town Phone: +27 21 386-5280

+27 21 386-5280 Email: airocean.za@logwin-logistics.com

airocean.za@logwin-logistics.com Website: www.logwin-logistics.com

Logwin has a strong global network of branch offices and uses a high-performance IT system. They specialize in tailored contract solutions for sea and air transport. The company also has warehousing services. Outsourcing Logwin's services will add more value to your business.

Is logistics in demand in SA?

The South African Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market will grow by over 8% by 2026. Logistics is growing rapidly in SA because high demand for food supplies and other consumer goods.

Which one is the biggest logistics company in South Africa?

Transnet is the biggest logistics company in South Africa. It is a state-owned enterprise.

Who are the top 10 logistics companies?

The ten best freight companies in South Africa are:

CHEP South Africa Barloworld Transnet Logan Freight Logistics Crossroads Distribution (Pty) Ltd LOGWIN Jonen Freight (Pty) Ltd IVS Container Services Letaba Logistics Managed Freight

Who is the biggest logistics company in the world?

There are the ten largest logistics companies in the world, which include:

United Parcel Service (UPS)

FedEx Corporation (FedEx)

Japan Railways Group

DHL

Union Pacific

McLane Company

Poste Italiane

C.N.

Deutsche Post

CSX

What are some examples of logistics?

Logistics is transporting equipment and supplies from one location to another for storage, provision of services, and more. Examples of logistics are:

Fleet management

Materials handling

Order fulfilment

Warehousing

Inbound transportation

Outbound transportation

Inventory management

Demand planning

Logistics companies in South Africa are the pride of the nation. They build the country's economy by supplying consumer goods like food, health products like medication, industrial raw materials, etc. You can always contact them to book and inquire about their services in detail.

