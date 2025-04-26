A Facebook video showed eight elderly women who received a special treat to make them feel good

The Facebook post showed a young lady who put in the effort to give back to older women in her community

Online users were touched to see the elderly ladies share their reactions to their physical transformation

A group of elderly women received some special treatment. The ladies appeared in a video showing how a woman in their community spoiled them.

The video of the ladies received a lot of attention with more than 25,000 likes. There were thousands of comments from people who were delighted to see the elderly ladies enjoying themselves.

Elderly women get spoils

In a Facebook post by Mai Mbambande, several women got a makeover. They had their hair washed, and got their makeup done as well as stunning outfit changes. The women came back on camera to show off their updated look a done by a young lady. Watch the videos of the makeovers by clicking here.

Mai Mbambane is a Malawian Non-governmental organisation. The charity focuses on bettering the lives of elderly people in Malawi. Mai Mbambane gives the elderly access to health care and social services to secure the dignity of the elderly in the community. The NGO was founded by Deborah Mbale, a 25-year-old who used her small business to help the elderly who are in need.

Viewers moved by elderly women's makeovers

Many people commented that the video was a wholesome sight. Online users showered the ladies with a lot of compliments after seeing their transformations. Read the comments from Facebook users below:

Maloko Ivan said:

"Putting a smile to the elderly is priceless love."

Muthoni Magiya commented:

"I have laughed, but in a very nice way. Thanks for providing a pampering session for these girls. The additional tongue-twisting session must have created a much-needed rib-cracking experience."

Hannah Phiri wrote:

"Even our parents can't say this is me before 😂😂 so who are we to speak good English."

Martin Kalinde cheered:

"May God continue giving you wisdom to take care of these grannies. I see love and care in this video."

Bridget Lubinga was delighted:

"I love these girls. They always put a smiling face on me when I am stressed. Live long Deborah Mai Mbambande....God bless you for these lovely souls 🤗🥰😁"

Rochelle Richards applauded:

"She did a great job. These ladies are all beautiful. And deserved to be pampered and a make-over."

