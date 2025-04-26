A man and a woman from different cultures got married, and many people were fascinated

A South African woman had a traditional marriage to her foreign husband, and she was happy to show it off in TikTok videos

Online users were delighted to see how her husband of European origin embraced African culture

A woman and a man charmed viewers on the internet with their union. A video captured their happy day when they walked down the aisle.

An Italian man sang to his in-laws in Zulu at lobola negotiations for his South African partner. Image: @nadz_journal

The video of the couple from different cultures received thousands of likes. There were many comments from people who impressed by the couple's day filled with love.

Italian groom sings in isizulu

In a TikTok video shared by @nadz_journal, a woman was getting married to an Italian man. In the video, the Italian embraced her African culture and chanted a familiar song at a traditional wedding while wearing a Zulu headdress. The clip showed that he sang "siyabasaba an?" and his in-laws responded enthusiastically. The couple also danced together to some classic traditional songs, and they cheered. Watch the video of the happy couple below:

Mzansi stans multicultural couples

South Africans love to see interracial couples. Briefly News reported on an Xhosa man who showed people his wife from a different ethnicity. Online users could not get over how stunning her Xhosa wedding dress was.

In another story people were touched by the effort that a couple put in embracing each other's cultures. The South African woman marrying a Korean man had a Korean wedding and wore the traditional Korean wedding dress.

People were also delighted to see a South African lady marrying a Chinese man who embraced her culture. The pair had both a white wedding and a traditional wedding.

SA applauds Italian man and SA lady's wedding

Online peeps were moved by the happy couple. Many gushed over how happy they looked together. Peeps congratulated the young lady on getting married.

South African woman's family welcomes her Italian life partner at lobola negotiations. Image: nadz_journal

BUZILE |TRAVEL AND LIFESTYLE said:

"🥰Italian men. Theee best. I had my lobola last week. Wishing you happiness."

A N A T H I 🫧 commented:

"Oh my babe this is so beautiful, my man is Italian too ☺️❤️congratulations mama."

Khwezi gushed:

"This man was ready to be a husband."

K applauded:

"He was so happy to be there. Love to see it🥰❤️Congratulations."

Polonto_16 applauded:

"So inlove with this cthandwa sami I pray you guys always happy like this."

ntebogangsebetle cheered:

"I like seeing a man in love, he will do anything 😂❤."

