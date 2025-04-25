An adorable clip showing a group of triplets had South Africans grinning when the last one caught them by surprise

The mother has shared a clip of herself giving birth to the boys, and the video went viral on TikTok

South Africans were mesmerised by the cuteness, while some couldn't believe that there were three of them instead of two

A pair of triplets had some South Africans fooled in an adorable clip. Image: mpumi

South Africans were thoroughly entertained and surprised when a lady shared a video of what seemed to be a pair of twins walking across a yard. The shock came when a third child came into view, revealing that the pair were actually part of a group of triplets wearing matching outfits. Some people weren't all that shocked by it, but others were stunned.

A difficult journey

TikTokker mpumi__ shared a clip of her birthing experience involving the three boys. The clip shows her lying on the hospital bed. Each child was born right after the other and needed some medical attention because of how small they were. The dad can be seen sitting in the hospital with her. People love the triplets, and they are a focal point of the mother's content.

See the video below:

A proud mom

The mom and dad love sharing content about the triplets. One of their most-watched clips is a vlog of their morning involving the little crew of boys. The 12-minute-long clip involved the mom feeding the three kids who were watching a kids' show.

The triplets are the star of the show. Image: Nancy R. Cohen

The rest of the clips on the account are of some wholesome family fun, including other family members. Some clips include different family outings and the twins in matching outfits.

South Africans loved the sweet clip and couldn't get over how cute all the triplets were.

Read the comments below:

Katlego Malefo547 asked:

"Am I seeing the same person 3 times or my eyes are deceiving me? 😩😩🥰 Beautiful."

MAKHUMZAH BAYENI mentioned:

"Weee maye babooo ukhuza ukhuzile la they look naughty but they are so cute 🥰I thought the 4th one was coming😅"

Fancy Face 😎 commented:

"I want to see them when they turn 16-years-old, God is good."

charity posted:

"My brother had them but God decided to take them one by one all the girls are gone 😭😭😭😭 We are left with a boy 17-years-old now."

Mageza shared:

"This are soccer stars.. Keep this and come back to me after 15 years... Pirates players... ☠️"

Maka'Lia'Lu said:

"You should have given the other one a pear and the other a banana ngoba we can't see who is who... Bahle🥰"

passion mentioned:

"Yhoooo the way I so wish to have twins instead God bring a twin for me to date with😭 I am praying to have mine 😭😭😭😭 God can I still wait?🤔🤔🤔 They are so cute handsome ❤️"

Briefly News previously reported that a cheeky mom decided to play an innocent trick on her baby boy by participating in a light-switching trend.

