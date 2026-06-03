A man drew attention to Eskom's most substantial salary increase for employees in the utility’s history

Total employee benefits at Eskom increased by 37% over the past two financial years in an effort to secure the workforce

Data released by Electricity and Energy Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa revealed that Eskom’s expenditure on employee benefits went from R35 billion to R48 billion

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Eskom's annual salary increases amaze South Africans. Image: @louisreynhardt / Instagram. Rodger Bosch / Getty Images

Source: UGC

Eskom’s average employee salary is set to be R1.1 million per year. @louisreynhardt on Instagram sparked a discussion about whether Eskom employees are worth it in considering rising electricity prices in a video posted on 1 June 2026.

If you asked Minister of Electricity and Energy Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, the yearly increases are an investment. According to My Broadband, he named operational and administrative factors, including the reintroduction of the Short-Term Incentive (STI) scheme, implemented for the first time in eight years, and the monthly production bonuses of R128 000 per employee to increase productivity. The 2022/23 multi-year collective bargaining wage agreement also increased baseline compensation across the organisation, and Eskom’s "Generation Recovery Plan" increased expenditure on overtime, standby, and shift work. They have also expanded their workforce, adding 1,405 new employees to fill essential vacancies. Watch the video below:

South Africa slams Eskom

The public slammed Eskom’s exorbitant wage bill. The average Eskom bonus, estimated at approximately R128,000, surpasses the total annual income of many ordinary citizens, fueling a profound sense of unfairness. Read the comments:

South Africans expressed anger over rising electricity costs. Image: Akashni Weimers

Source: UGC

neilduly commented:

"Insane how they milk the taxpayers while earning over-market rates."

edricdu said:

"They are not even worth R100🤣"

oreilly.jonathan wrote:

"Ghost employees as well 💰"

kenankeka claimed:

"Let me explain I had a friend who worked in Eskom and they hire contractors from overseas to come and work in eskom which is why the price is so high then the regular RSA workers get like between R15,000 - r20,000 a month and those with degrees R25, 000 - r30, 000 but most of the money is going to these contractors and obviously management where weird things were happening there as well such how people are being employed etc."

bradwan24 said:

"This needs to stop. South Africans are not angry enough."

basil_katz remarked:

"I don't get it. I have friends who graduated with BEng degrees and worked at Eskom after graduating. They are not earning piles of cash."

danielpienaar87 remarked:

"Makes so much sense why Gauteng electricity bill is in the billions of rands in debt."

wilhelmrigaardt said:

"It never stops. Milk the nation. De Ruyter knew what was cooking and saw where he landed up."

americanbullymom exclaimed:

"Daylight robbery."

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Source: Briefly News