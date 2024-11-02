One TikTok video shows a newlywed couple dancing on their wedding day, and they made waves on the app

The bride and groom were having the time of their lives as the centre of attention on their special day

Online users had a lot to say after noticing a mishap by the groom, who was once jovial on his day

Do not miss an opportunity to join FREE webinar by Briefly News. AI in Action: Practical Skills for Creative Professionals. Register here: https://corp.briefly.co.za/ai-in-action-workshop

One married couple went TikTok viral. The video of their wedding day raised many eyebrows as people noticed the groom's behaviour.

A TikTok video of a groom dancing on his bride's dress went viral. Image: @dtnzungana

Source: TikTok

The TikTok video of the newly married couple had tongues wagging. Netizens flooded the comment section with their two cents about the couple.

Married couple dances at wedding

A newly married couple were putting on a show for guests in a video posted by @dtnzungana. The groom was stepping on his bride's dress as they danced together. Watch the video below:

SA split over happy groom

Many people commented that the groom was excited. Netizens admired how happy he was to get married. Read the comments below:

Zaba Ngongoma joked:

"Dr Malinga is that you?"

user4272748273896 commented:

"He couldn’t wait for his big day🥰 big up to this guy for being excited on his wedding day."

Nkuli Precious wrote:

"This one was not forced to get married."

blaque_ann wondered:

"Mara, why is he stepping on her dress?"

Ntsako_Spesh remarked:

"After this, I'd get home, and my family would be like "uphi ulahlumlenze wakho"😭😭 nka loma kick and boboza."

Nowisthetime applauded:

"Sikhathele ukubona amadoda aba semshadweni engathi aphoqiwe. This is a happy man. Abanye balibala ama cell phone. All the best to this happy couple."

Groom distracted by phone ignores bride at wedding

Briefly News previously reported that social media is buzzing after an amazing video surfaced of a groom utterly unfocused while talking on his phone at his wedding with his bride.

In the video's first scene, the MC requests that the bride fulfil her first marital duty by feeding her spouse.

During the cake-cutting ceremony, the bride stood next to the MC while the groom sat on a cosy couch apart from the two.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News