An overly excited groom failed to impress after a TikTok user shared his wedding video of him dancing made it to the social scenes

The groom was not bothered by the crowd of people who came to celebrate as he celebrated his day to the fullest

Social media users were left divided as some did not like his moves while others laughed the video off

A TikTok user shared a video of a couple getting married where a groom enjoyed himself dancing.

Source: TikTok

A man who married the love of his life had Mzansi talking after seeing his video entering the reception with his bride.

The video was shared by a TikTok user under the handle @dtnzungana and received 411K views, 45K likes, and over 6K comments from social media users with different opinions.

The excited groom in action

The clip shows the bride and groom entering the reception to a song playing. Standing behind his wife, the groom steps on her beautiful white gown and pulls Dr Malinga's moves, lifting his legs as he dances, jumping up and down.

The video attracted many comments from Mzansi peeps

After seeing the video, many took to the comment feed to share how embarrassed they were by the groom's moves. Some were entertained by the man's moves, adding that they wanted their husband to show that much excitement on their wedding day.

User @precious shared:

"Wait, guys, was it really necessary for him to jump like that 😳😳😳😏😏."

User @gabiN47 added:

"I was scared that the bride would fall or dress tear, as long as baHappy bakithi😂😂😂."

User @collensebashe noted:

"When you marry someone you love for real, you demonstrate that kind of happiness."

User @Let'sEatCaterers asked:

"Why is he standing in the 👗? Yoh, I guess it was excitement nokuthi nje maybe wakhohlwa istep."

User @Bianca said:

"The way I hate into edontsa amehlo and ekhulumisayo this would be so valid for me to file a divorce because why uphambana yindoda😭?"

User @Mavinos commented:

"Congratulations are in order. The dance is a bit too much, though, anyway....happiness🥰."

