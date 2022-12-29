An unusual video of a newborn baby yawning as it shows off its teeth has gained much traction online

The mother revealed on TikTok that the infant was born with teeth, leaving the hospital staff shocked

According to health experts, natal teeth are relatively rare, occurring in about one out of every 2,000 births

A video of a baby born with two little bottom teeth has left many netizens creeped out and confused.

The footage was shared by Jordan Bloss-Wilson (@jordanwilson_bloss) who revealed that the infant was born with teeth and all the hospital staff were left in disbelief because they’d never seen such before.

According to Healthline, teething is a normal part of a baby’s development during the first year of life. Most babies get their first tooth between four and seven months of age, however, some babies are born with one or more teeth. These are called natal teeth.

Jordan captioned the clip:

“Two truths and a lie game will have nothing on this kid. This happens one out of every 2,000 births.”

The rare sight left many peeps dumbfounded as they responded to the video with comments expressing how freaked out they would be if they were in Jordan’s position.

Tyquasia Hastings said:

“I’d 100% be scared of my own baby.”

Clarke commented:

“I was born with teeth!!!! Look at my little twin .”

Daisy Marquez responded:

“I was born with a tooth and my mom said all I would do is cry .”

Amber Lynn replied:

“I was expecting them to be barely visible like just broke through the gum, not near adult teeth .”

Lily Santana commented:

“It’s a sign of GOODLUCK ✨.”

Melissa Paro wrote:

“My son sighed when they took him out of me everyone laughed they never heard a baby do that before.”

chelly jae responded:

“This would scare me not gonna lie lmaooo.”

