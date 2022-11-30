A video of a baby boy mimicking a pregnant woman's walk left people in stitches on social media

@rahsh33m shared the video on Twitter which has since gone viral and reached over eight hundred thousand views and more than sixty thousand likes

Many people also reacted in the comments section, and one person wrote: "It's his little hand for me, he chewed you up, mama"

A toddler mimics a pregnant mom's walk. Image: @rahsh33m/Twitter

Source: Twitter

@rahsh33m made people's day on Twitter after posting a video with a caption that reads:

"Not him mimicking the way she walks"

In the video, a baby boy walks behind a woman many social media users believe is his mom and copies her as she walks.

Aware that the little man is mimicking her, the lady changes her hand movement, and the boy does the same making the entire situation even more hilarious.

Taking to the comments section, @itscaslo commented:

"making it out of school without being bullied only to be bullied by your own child "

@gone2marrow wrote:

"almost fell with the hands behind his back, he decided to go back to the 1st one."

@thippyandreshow said:

"My favourite genre of video is kids mocking the way adults walk. Like that one of the lil boy who was following the old man that passed him gets me every time I see it."

@Shellysweird:

"Kids ain’t got no filter. He barely out the womb with the jokes. "

"Soo Cute": Social media thrilled by video of an adorable baby that's seriously going viral

In another article, Briefly News reported about a cute baby that went viral on social media.

The baby heard his father's voice and started laughing. Many expected him to cry as his dad disturbed his peaceful sleep.

@Dukes_Gangg, the baby's parent, posted the video, which went viral on various social media platforms, leaving netizens thrilled. The video attracted more than four million views in three days on Tik Tok and has also attracted the attention of Briefly News.

Looking at the reactions, many people feel the boy relates better to his father than his mother. One person wrote: "OMG... what a smile... as a DHS worker this child sees and receives smiles to give smiles. God bless this beautiful family."

Source: Briefly News