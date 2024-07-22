A touching video of two Venda gogos dressed in traditional attire at King Shaka Airport has captivated netizens. The video highlights their colourful outfits and joyous demeanour.

Posted by @Buhlenomuhle on X, the video has received a flurry of positive reactions, with comments praising their beauty and happiness

A heartwarming video of two Venda gogos (grandmothers) in traditional attire has captured the hearts of netizens, bringing a touch of cultural pride and joy to social media.

The video @Buhlenomuhle posted on X shows the gogos, adorned in their vibrant and elegant traditional outfits, taking pictures at King Shaka Airport in KwaZulu-Natal.

The video showcases not just the vibrant attire and the infectious joy of the gogos but also highlights the rich cultural heritage of the Venda people.

Their traditional outfits, with intricate beadwork and colorful patterns, add a distinct and beautiful touch to the bustling airport scene.

The happy Gogos were capturing moments

Their presence and their genuine happiness have led to a flurry of positive reactions online.

The gogos' charm and radiant smiles have sparked a wave of admiration and affection from social media users.

@andy_thatoh was taken aback by the grannies and commented:

"They are beautiful ❤️"

@mishumo couldn't help but laugh at the video:

""

@ladyhuneybee clocked the Gogo's soft life:

"Soft life."

@sontondlovu was smitten the the duo and noted how beautiful the duo looked:

"Gorgeous to see xem"

@phumeekubheka also gushed over the two grannies:

"Love this "

@Blessin22402309 said:

"Best Camera person of the year."

