TikTok users were entertained after seeing a video of a gogo rocking her age with complex dance moves

The elderly woman was recorded dancing like there was no tomorrow, having the time of her life

But tomorrow arrived, and she was as tired as she could be from the moves from the day before

A gogo reminded herself of her younger days by dancing hard, but unfortunately, her body is not that young. Images: @amocloudsbraids

A gogo who danced her heart out set the internet abuzz.

@amocloudsbraids shared a video of the gogo showing off her dance moves. And, of course, at her age, the after-effects got to her.

See the gogo dancing

In the video, the gogo is seen having the time of her life, dancing hard while carrying a steel raker.

Moments later, she was seen sleeping on a chair under the tree, tired.

TikTokkers laughed at the video

The video got over 200k views. Many online users found the whole situation funny, saying the gogo is a whole mood and asked for more content like this one.

@Sebo-the Paralegal said:

"When we tell them gore this thing of life of the party is hard they don't believe us ."

@sweet shared:

"Realising the body is not what it was back in the day."

@Dinnie the Dutchess wrote:

"My grandma said I would never amount to anything, look at me now… I’m a professional lover of such content."

@Buhle Caroline said:

"It’s the seriousness on her face for me she means business."

@Koketso Mentor shared:

"That level of joy? Need it ."

@siyabonga_23 commented:

"Grandma was having the time of her life ."

@user9878340962628 said:

"Lower my coffin this content is best for this sound ."

@Jerry Mokwena shared:

"Lets leave old people out of this neh! they do what they have to! its unorthodox but it works ."

