Former ANC President Jacob Zuma has accused his successor of participating in attempts to weaken the revenue service

The former leader made the allegations at a 30th democracy celebration in Freedom Park, Pretoria, on 30 April 2024

Mbeki further likened Msholozi’s actions to those of members who were part of the apartheid system and infiltrated the ANC after 1994

Thabo Mbeki has accused Jacob Zuma of being part of a ploy to weaken SARS. Images: Alet Pretorius/Gallo Images and Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Former president Thabo Mbeki has accused his successor, Jacob Zuma, of helping to weaken SARS.

Mbeki bashes Zuma

Mbeki slammed Zuma at the 30th anniversary of the country’s democracy in Freedom Park, Tshwane, on 30 April 2024.

According to SowetanLIVE, the former leader categorised Zuma’s alleged actions as counter-revolutionary and suggested that Msholozi was part of apartheid agents who infiltrated the ANC post-1994.

In a report by the ENCA, Mbeki also called Zuma a wolf in sheep's skin, adding that Msholozi had reversed many of the gains made.

South Africans differ in Mbeki's statements

Many netizens had different opinions on the former ANC leader's comments on Msholozi.

Okwuchukwu Gerald Ikwumelu said:

“Zuma's administration was better than now.”

Cornelius Phaahla commented:

“Truth hurts, at least someone is telling the truth. We are in this mess because of him ZUMA, and his followers think we are kids we can't think.”

Duze Bongani added:

“Mbeki is obsessed with Zuma. The same way he was with Winnie.”

Sizwe Siyaya thought:

“President Mbeki was on point. That's why he's so much revered everywhere he goes.”

Mike Bongani said:

“It’s extremely disappointing every time Mbeki opens his mouth 2 speak these days.”

