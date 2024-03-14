The former president, Thabo Mbeki, did not mince his words when he criticised Jacob Zuma and the MK Party

Mbeki shared his concerns that the people who are leaders in the MK Party are allegedly the same people who tried to bring the South African Revenue Service down

South Africans reminded Mbeki of when he also said he would not vote for the ANC when it was under Zuma's leadership

Thabo Mbeki took shots at Jacob Zuma and senior leaders of the MK party. Images: Alet Pretorius/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Tebogo Letsie/City Press/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG – Former president Thabo Mbeki spoke out against Jacob Zuma and the formation of the MK Party, which Zuma is campaigning for. He also strongly criticised the party and some of its senior leaders.

Thabo Mbeki slams MK, Zuma

Thabo Mbeki was speaking at the Thabo Mbeki African School of Public and International Affairs talk hosted by the University of South Africa. According to SABC News, Mbeki said that Zuma was part of the leadership that intended to destroy SARS during his tenure as president. Mbeki also spoke out against Zuma for campaigning for the MK party while still a member of the ANC. He added that South Africans should know this fact before the elections.

South Africans debate Mbeki's statement

Netizens on Facebook held different views about Thabo Mbeki's position on Zuma and the MK party.

Skhumbuzo Ngcamba said:

"Thabo Mbeki loves to lambast everything other politicians and organisations do as if he's a political saint."

Mzo Dlamini said:

"When Zuma was the president of the ANC and the country, Thabo Mbeki said he was not sure which political party he would vote for."

Lonwabo Maqgabini said:

"Politics is a game. Mbeki also made many public statements and said he will not campaign for the ANC under this president."

Xolani agreed with Mbeki.

"Comrade Thabo Mbeki is correct for lambasting Zuma. Zuma must be condemned by all structures of the movement."

Bongani Zwane also slammed Zuma.

"That old man cannot be trusted at all. People are quick to forget that this is the same guy who stole state funds to upgrade Nkandla."

Thabo Mbeki calls for action against those guilty of rand manipulation

Previously, Briefly News reported that Thabo Mbeki called for those involved in rand manipulation to be brought to book.

Mbeki urged that those guilty of manipulating the nation's currency must be held accountable.

South Africans agreed with him and demanded to know why nothing was being done to them.

