Former SA president Thabo Mbeki was at a UNISA event that hosted activist Sophia Williams-De Bruyn and said he's confident that Africa can rise from the ashes

Thabo Mbeki discussed the Harvard report about South Africa's economy at the Calabash Awards in Johannesburg

The University of South Africa (UNISA) hosted the awards, and the former president gave his two cents on a recent Harvard Report on SA

SANDTON - Thabo Mbeki and anti-apartheid activist Sophia Williams-De Bruyn attended the Calabash Awards in Sandton. The former South African president made it clear that he is optimistic about Africa's future.

Thabo Mbeki spoke about the Harvard Report on SA economic strife at a UNISA event in Sandton with Sophia Williams-De Bruyn present. Image: Handout / Jeff Overs

Source: Getty Images

Thabo Mbeki shared his thoughts about where the economy is headed after a Harvard Report. South Africans discussed whether they still have faith that the continent will improve.

Thabo Mbeki confident in Africa

Thabo Mbeki and Sophia Williams-De Bruyn were guests at the Calabash Awards, according to SABC News. University of South Africa ceremony was meant to honour the men and women who contributed positively to society.

In his speech, Mbeki admitted that the Harvard Report's findings about the state of SA's economy were a cause for concern. He emphasised that South Africa has all the right people to take the nation on the right path.

South Africa discusses problems in Africa

People argue that politicians are the enemies of progress. Netizens admitted they were pessimistic despite Thabo Mbeki's address.

Yanga Lux TJ Tsotsi said:

"The problem politicians don't care about those who vote for them ,they are self serving greed."

Motsamai RD Motsamai commented:

"I agree mister former president, but Africa need patriotic visionaries type of leadership not this autocratic corrupt present day so called leaders who can't even rebuke a fellow comrade when they are in the wrong."

Tiyani Zulu wrote:

"Its simple to analyse than to be in office."

Madeline Gonyora wrote:

"It starts from SADC Zim and SA specifically, the day SA government stand up against zim government that's the day we will start to see change, if not that then Zimbabwe will wait for a change of government in sa that's when they will be a change in Zimbabwe."

Bongani Tony Tom Magudulela remarked:

I admire the resilience of our former leaders, but in these Last Days, sure they giving the future way too much credit."

Source: Briefly News