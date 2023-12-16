Jacob Zuma extended an invitation to the media for a public announcement, about his political future amid uncertainty about his future with the ANC

South Africa's former president and leader of the ANC made it clear that he has made a major political decision

South Africa speculated about whether his time at ANC was over and if he would join other parties, such as EFF

JOHANNESBURG - Jacob Zuma had South Africa curious before making his big announcement. The former leader of the ANC gathered the press in Soweto Johannesburg.

Jacob Zuma left SA on edge before making a major announcement. Image: Gallo Images /PHhill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

Before Jacob Zuma's address, peeps had wild guesses about what he was going to say. People guessed that he may be leaving the ANC and starting his own political party.

Jacob Zuma makes anticipated announcement

The former South African president Jacob Zuma, cemented his ANC exit. In a SABC News broadcast, presented a new party uMkhonto weSizwe. In a speech, he condemned Ramaphosa's ANC and said he'd vote for uMkhonto weSizwe come 2024, stating it was a "submit or fight" situation. He concluded:

"This is to rescue the ANC, what I am doing."

Watch his address delivered by Duduzile Zuma in a live stream :

South Africa excited about Jacob Zuma

People debated whether or not Jacob Zuma would be joining the EFF. Others were convinced he might be starting with his own party, but either move was good.

@ClaytonCouch_ hoped:

"EFF welcomes Jacob Zuma. Jacob Zuma will be unveiled as the new member of the EFF today."

@Zoe_SZi wondered:

"Zuma supporters, if Jacob Zuma leaves the ANC, will you still support Cyril's ANC?"

@c_yar1 added:

"His majesty honorable Jacob Zuma will be addressing the nation today at 14:00. Hoping to hear good news."

ANC reportedly goes broke

While the DA is topping lists when it comes to income for their election campaign, the ANC is reportedly going without enough money. Cyril explained what went wrong with ANC finances.

South Africans dismiss Msimang’s resignation as laughable

Briefly News previously reported that African National Congress veteran Mavuso Msimang has called it quits and cut ties with the ruling party. Msimang, a long-standing member of the military wing uMkhonto we Sizwe, said that he is leaving the party because it has failed to warn people and tackle corruption. South Africans turned on him and said that he was resigning because the ANC ship was sinking.

Former Eskom CEO Matshela Koko posted Msimang's resignation letter on his X, formerly Twitter, account @koko_matshela. The letter details why Msimang chose to leave the party.

According to Msimang, the ANC has failed to deal with corruption and has been plagued with corruption allegations against them. He also said that the ruling party failed to address poverty, revealing that four million people live in informal settlements.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News